Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29

On Wednesday and Thursday, January 28-29, a thaw, an increase in air temperature, and a weakening of frosts are forecast throughout Ukraine. Daytime temperatures in most regions will hover around zero or higher. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, according to UNN.

Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, January 28-29, a thaw, warming, an increase in air temperature, a significant weakening of frosts, and the dominance of "zeros" and "pluses" are expected everywhere in Ukraine. In short, this process can be called anything, people have many creative possibilities, as it turned out, but let's still limit ourselves to the pleasant word "warming" – the post says.

According to the forecast, on January 28 and 29, the daytime air temperature in Ukraine will range from 0 to +3 degrees. In the south, +3 to +6 degrees are expected, and in Crimea – +6 to +14 degrees.

Precipitation in the form of wet snow, freezing rain, and rain will periodically occur in the north, west, central regions, and Kharkiv region. Ice is forecast in places, which can form not only on roads and sidewalks but also on vertical surfaces.

No significant precipitation is expected in the southern regions, as well as in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In Kyiv on Wednesday, periodically - wet snow or rain, humid cloudy weather. Fog will join the atmospheric mess, worsening visibility to 300-500 meters. Dear drivers, dear pedestrians, love each other! Compensation for high humidity and gray cloudiness will be organized by high air temperature, tomorrow in the capital during the day +1 degree! On January 30-31, a new air mass of Arctic origin with another cold snap will begin to enter Ukraine – the post emphasizes.

Anomalous weather conditions caused damage to power lines and communication devices, which complicated train movement. In Odesa region, the situation is the most difficult due to continuous black ice, but all trains continue to move.