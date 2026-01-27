$43.130.01
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29

On January 28-29, Ukraine is expected to experience a thaw and warming up to +3 degrees Celsius, in the south up to +6, and in Crimea up to +14. Precipitation in the form of wet snow and rain is forecast, with ice glaze in some areas.

Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29

On Wednesday and Thursday, January 28-29, a thaw, an increase in air temperature, and a weakening of frosts are forecast throughout Ukraine. Daytime temperatures in most regions will hover around zero or higher. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, according to UNN.

Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, January 28-29, a thaw, warming, an increase in air temperature, a significant weakening of frosts, and the dominance of "zeros" and "pluses" are expected everywhere in Ukraine. In short, this process can be called anything, people have many creative possibilities, as it turned out, but let's still limit ourselves to the pleasant word "warming" 

– the post says.

According to the forecast, on January 28 and 29, the daytime air temperature in Ukraine will range from 0 to +3 degrees. In the south, +3 to +6 degrees are expected, and in Crimea – +6 to +14 degrees.

Precipitation in the form of wet snow, freezing rain, and rain will periodically occur in the north, west, central regions, and Kharkiv region. Ice is forecast in places, which can form not only on roads and sidewalks but also on vertical surfaces.

No significant precipitation is expected in the southern regions, as well as in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In Kyiv on Wednesday, periodically - wet snow or rain, humid cloudy weather. Fog will join the atmospheric mess, worsening visibility to 300-500 meters. Dear drivers, dear pedestrians, love each other! Compensation for high humidity and gray cloudiness will be organized by high air temperature, tomorrow in the capital during the day +1 degree! On January 30-31, a new air mass of Arctic origin with another cold snap will begin to enter Ukraine 

– the post emphasizes.

Alla Kiosak

