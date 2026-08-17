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How many draft dodgers are wanted at the request of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers — the National Police gives the figures

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1330 views

Since the beginning of 2026, the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers have sent the police more than 1.5 million requests to locate persons liable for military service. During the period of martial law, more than 20,000 criminal proceedings for evading mobilization have been investigated.

How many draft dodgers are wanted at the request of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers — the National Police gives the figures

Since the beginning of 2026, territorial recruitment and social support centers have sent more than 1.5 million requests to the National Police to locate citizens who, according to the TCC, are evading conscription under mobilization. Maksym Tsutskiridze, acting head of the National Police, said this in an interview with Censor.net, UNN reports.

According to Tsutskiridze, the issue of locating persons liable for military service was discussed, in particular, during a meeting between representatives of the National Police and the military command.

Since the beginning of this year alone, the police have received more than 1.5 million requests from the TCC to locate citizens evading conscription under mobilization

— Tsutskiridze said.

Details

At the same time, the official emphasized that the number of TCC requests to the police should not be equated with the number of criminal proceedings concerning evasion of mobilization. These are different legal procedures.

According to Tsutskiridze, during the period of martial law, investigators of the National Police investigated more than 20,000 criminal proceedings over evasion of conscription under mobilization.

The largest number of such proceedings was registered in Dnipropetrovsk region — more than 1,900. In Zakarpattia, there were about 1,500, while more than 1,000 proceedings were investigated in each of Volyn, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. A significant number of cases were also recorded in Lviv, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

At the same time, law enforcement officers are investigating possible abuses during the mobilization and reservation of persons liable for military service. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the police examined the circumstances surrounding the possible unlawful reservation of nearly 2,500 persons liable for military service.

In addition, about 6,500 unlawful decisions by military medical commissions have already been revoked, and 76 heads of TCCs at various levels have been notified of suspicion.

The Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed information about more than 70 proceedings involving the heads of Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers11.08.26, 16:24 • 32104 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, law enforcement officers have also investigated 428 criminal proceedings related to unlawful assistance in evading military service, the preparation of fictitious medical conclusions, and the organization of the illegal departure of persons liable for military service abroad. A total of 105 such proceedings were referred to court.

Context

In Ukraine, during martial law and general mobilization, persons liable for military service must comply with military registration rules and, in cases provided for by law, appear at the TCC and SP.

Territorial centers may contact the National Police to locate, administratively detain and deliver persons liable for military service in cases defined by law. Cooperation between the police and the TCC is provided for, in particular, by the procedure for conscripting citizens for military service during mobilization approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

At the same time, a person's being wanted at the request of the TCC does not mean automatic criminal prosecution or a finding that the person is guilty of evading mobilization. Criminal liability for evading conscription during mobilization is provided for by Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine; however, its application requires the circumstances stipulated by law to be established.

The law separately provides for administrative liability for violating military registration rules and legislation on defense, mobilization training and mobilization.

At the same time, the state is strengthening the digital exchange of information about persons liable for military service. Military registration data is stored in the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists, "Oberih," while some information is available to citizens through the "Reserve+" application.

The Ministry of Defense has also introduced the option of paying fines remotely through "Reserve+" for certain violations of military registration rules. At the same time, payment of an administrative fine in itself does not cancel the obligation of a person liable for military service to comply with military registration requirements.

Against the backdrop of intensified mobilization measures, law enforcement agencies are investigating not only cases of possible evasion of military service but also corruption schemes surrounding mobilization. These include the preparation of fictitious medical documents, illegal removal from the military register, arranging for men to be transported across the state border, and fictitious employment at enterprises to obtain a deferment from mobilization.

Tsutskiridze had previously also emphasized that, when investigating such schemes, law enforcement officers must establish the role of all participants, including officials of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, Military Medical Commissions, enterprises, and intermediaries, if they facilitated the illegal receipt of a deferment, a reservation from mobilization, or removal from the military register.

We remind you

At the beginning of 2026, it was reported that the National Police had put more than 500,000 liable-for-military-service men on the wanted list since the start of the full-scale invasion. Law enforcement agencies are deploying investigators and operational teams to locate people who are evading mobilization.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
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Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
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