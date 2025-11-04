Heating season in Ukraine starts according to plan - Ministry of Development

The heating season in Ukraine starts as planned – on October 15. For private households, it began on October 28, said Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba during a conversation with journalists, reports UNN.

The heating season started as planned - on October 15, the heating season began for the social sphere. On October 28, the heating season began for private households. In August-September, the government allocated over UAH 1.5 billion for the protection of energy facilities in frontline regions, created a reserve of materials for rapid recovery, and is in constant communication with partners regarding the provision of more air defense systems to Ukraine. - Kuleba noted.

Details

Kuleba also noted that the government is doing everything possible to get through the winter with heat and ensure supplies.

We have secured 1.36 billion euros for gas purchases to prepare for winter - specifically, these include funds from the EIB, EBRD, funds from Norway, and funds from the EU. We have already secured sources for 70% of the funds and are working to close the need to 100%. Some of these are grants, some are loans, some are thanks to the Ukrainian banking sector. - Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced.

Also, according to the minister, the construction of protection for energy facilities has been ongoing since 2023, when Russia began to deliberately target Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

"In 2023, a decision was made to protect the largest energy facilities of Ukrenergo with a complex of measures, including physical ones. In total, there are about a hundred large elements that needed protection. Of these, 46 elements at 22 substations were protected by the Recovery Agency. Of these, 38 elements have been fully completed. Another 8 are 90% ready and will be completed by the end of the year," Kuleba said.

Addition

In Ukraine, connection to heat supply for social facilities and housing stock as of October 30 was completed by 62%.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that the Russians aim to cause a complete power outage in Ukraine. This is intended to create social discontent among the most vulnerable segments of the population.