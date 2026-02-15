Halushchenko, detained in the "Midas" case, will now receive a notice of suspicion - MP

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
10:18 AM • 938 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
09:15 AM • 4586 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
08:20 AM • 13236 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 18605 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 30067 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 26434 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 26129 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 22878 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 20111 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 16225 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1m/s
87%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
AI arms race sparks credit derivatives boom among tech giantsFebruary 15, 12:50 AM • 6154 views
Revolutionary home stroke rehabilitation technology being tested in BritainFebruary 15, 01:12 AM • 5276 views
The US is preparing for a much more serious level of escalation with Iran compared to previous conflicts - ReutersFebruary 15, 01:41 AM • 6972 views
New Zealand braces for more downpours after deadly floodsFebruary 15, 04:17 AM • 4718 views
Airlines cancel flights to Paris due to snowfall and ice05:59 AM • 3968 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 82405 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 134592 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 74568 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 91509 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 131650 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Jeffrey Epstein
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Munich
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 8260 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 17943 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 17202 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 20446 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 44196 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The Diplomat

Halushchenko, detained in the "Midas" case, will now receive a notice of suspicion - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko will receive a notice of suspicion after being detained at the border in the "Midas" case. He tried to leave the country but was stopped by law enforcement officers.

Halushchenko, detained in the "Midas" case, will now receive a notice of suspicion - MP

Former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, who was detained by law enforcement in connection with the "Midas" case, will now be served with a notice of suspicion. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

The former Minister of Energy is Herman Halushchenko. And yes, he is now receiving a notice of suspicion. Yesterday he tried to flee the country, but failed.

- Zheleznyak reported on Telegram.

Earlier

NABU reported that today, while crossing the state border, detectives detained former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko as part of the "Midas" case.

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAPO announced an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, including JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

On November 12, an extraordinary government meeting was held, at which Herman Halushchenko was suspended from performing his duties as Minister of Justice. The duties were assigned to the Deputy Minister of Justice for European Integration, Lyudmyla Sugak. On the same day, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a proposal to dismiss Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice and Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.

On November 19, the Parliament of Ukraine adopted a decision to dismiss Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. This decision was adopted by a majority of votes of people's deputies.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Energoatom
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Herman Halushchenko
Yaroslav Zheleznyak