Halushchenko, detained in the "Midas" case, will now receive a notice of suspicion - MP

Former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, who was detained by law enforcement in connection with the "Midas" case, will now be served with a notice of suspicion. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

The former Minister of Energy is Herman Halushchenko. And yes, he is now receiving a notice of suspicion. Yesterday he tried to flee the country, but failed. - Zheleznyak reported on Telegram.

Earlier

NABU reported that today, while crossing the state border, detectives detained former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko as part of the "Midas" case.

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAPO announced an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, including JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

On November 12, an extraordinary government meeting was held, at which Herman Halushchenko was suspended from performing his duties as Minister of Justice. The duties were assigned to the Deputy Minister of Justice for European Integration, Lyudmyla Sugak. On the same day, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a proposal to dismiss Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice and Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.

On November 19, the Parliament of Ukraine adopted a decision to dismiss Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. This decision was adopted by a majority of votes of people's deputies.