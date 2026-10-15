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Germany has reaffirmed its support for Ukraine but expects reforms

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1290 views

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil stated that support for Ukraine remains unchanged and that political reforms are expected. The EU is seeking additional funding.

Germany has reaffirmed its support for Ukraine but expects reforms

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said on Thursday, October 15, that his country's support for Ukraine was clear, but accompanied by "expectations of political reforms." This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

"Our support for Ukraine is clear. There is no hesitation about that. But there are also clear expectations of the Ukrainian government," Klingbeil told journalists on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank meetings in Bangkok. "I think there is room for improvement."

"These are also expectations because we have to repeatedly explain to German citizens why support for Ukraine is so substantial," he added, taking into account cuts to the German budget.

The EU has pledged 45 billion euros ($50 billion) for Ukraine for 2027, but the country's needs will be much greater, and the EU is trying to arrange financial support from countries such as Norway, Switzerland, Canada, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

Funding for Ukraine

Klingbeil said he was discussing with international partners how to secure funding for Ukraine, taking into account Australia's and South Korea's commitments during Thursday's meetings in Bangkok.

"It must be said that this is a different type of commitment from that of us Europeans, who are geographically much closer," Klingbeil said. "But both have made it clear that their support for Ukraine will continue."

The EU seeks to raise funds for Ukraine at IMF and G7 meetings - Dombrovskis14.10.26, 15:15 • 25754 views

Julia Shramko

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