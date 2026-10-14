$45.080.1250.440.20
ukenru
12:15 PM • 1676 views
The EU seeks to raise funds for Ukraine at IMF and G7 meetings - Dombrovskis
Exclusive
12:14 PM • 2184 views
Laser vision correction: can the surgery be performed before pregnancy, and what is important to know about the procedure
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 6290 views
Business warns that the new reservation rules could damage the defense industry, energy sector, economy, and food security
11:37 AM • 9532 views
Behind the scenes in Europe, plans to push out Starlink are being discussed - media
10:00 AM • 19304 views
For drones and missiles: EU has allocated another €2.86 billion in defense assistance to Ukraine
09:20 AM • 20262 views
The number of people killed in the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to fivePhoto
08:03 AM • 22402 views
Russia attacked all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants — Koretskyi
07:48 AM • 25046 views
Operation "Vivaldi": The Third Army Corps announced the liberation of another 101 km²
October 14, 06:24 AM • 29590 views
Zelenskyy's adviser confirmed that Starlink restrictions were imposed this night
October 14, 06:00 AM • 26463 views
Zelenskyy: Russia attacked with 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 drones; energy infrastructure was targeted
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
3.6m/s
56%
757mm
Popular news
Britain will accelerate the delivery of LMM missiles to Ukraine and is preparing sanctions against the Russian FederationOctober 14, 02:27 AM • 28854 views
What is celebrated on October 14 in Ukraine and around the worldOctober 14, 02:58 AM • 11432 views
Global smartphone shipments have plummeted to their lowest level in 14 yearsOctober 14, 05:42 AM • 37431 views
Russia’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that it is violating Trump’s "energy truce" 06:25 AM • 17599 views
Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outages11:14 AM • 11863 views
Publications
Business warns that the new reservation rules could damage the defense industry, energy sector, economy, and food security
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 6356 views
Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outages11:14 AM • 12450 views
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
Exclusive
October 14, 05:30 AM • 48461 views
Five countries allocate €4.1 million to Ukraine to support transport: how the funds will be spentOctober 13, 06:40 PM • 63822 views
New potatoes have tripled in price over a week: what is happening to prices and does Ukraine face a shortageOctober 13, 06:29 PM • 83189 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Elon Musk
Gerhard Karner
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Lutsk
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Global smartphone shipments have plummeted to their lowest level in 14 yearsOctober 14, 05:42 AM • 38009 views
"We lost our little daughter" — Iryna Fedyshyn's husband spoke about the family tragedyVideoOctober 13, 06:56 PM • 44970 views
The comedian from “League of Laughter,” Oleksandr “Venya” Venedchuk, has diedVideoOctober 13, 05:36 PM • 46072 views
Pre-orders for the shooter METRO 2039 have started — how much money should you set aside?October 13, 04:17 PM • 40562 views
The women's FC “Richmond” from the series “Ted Lasso” will appear in EA FC 27 — EA will renew its partnership with Warner Bros.VideoOctober 13, 02:41 PM • 43955 views
Actual
Heating
Starlink
The Hill
Social network
9K720 Iskander

The EU seeks to raise funds for Ukraine at IMF and G7 meetings - Dombrovskis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1732 views

Ukraine's funding for 2026 has already been secured, but there is a funding shortfall for 2027. The EU is calling on partners to contribute to the support.

The EU seeks to raise funds for Ukraine at IMF and G7 meetings - Dombrovskis
Illustrative photo

Ukraine is facing a funding shortfall for 2027, and the European Union is trying to raise additional funds for the country during meetings of the International Monetary Fund and finance ministers of the Group of Seven (G7), taking place this week in Bangkok. European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis said this, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

The publication notes that funding for Ukraine’s needs in 2026 has already been secured: the EU is ready to allocate around €31 billion as soon as Kyiv adopts the agreed reforms.

However, despite the additional €45 billion ($50 billion) promised by the EU for 2027, Ukraine’s needs will be significantly higher, so the EU is making efforts to raise funds from countries such as Norway, Switzerland, Canada, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

"This is one of the issues being discussed during the IMF and G7 meetings, where we are trying to mobilize support from other partners," Dombrovskis told Reuters on the sidelines of the IMF meetings in Bangkok.

Up to €45 billion in 2026: what conditions Ukraine must meet to receive EU funding07.09.26, 21:16 • 69348 views

"From the very beginning, we have emphasized that the European Union aims to cover approximately two-thirds of Ukraine’s financial needs, and we expect the rest to be covered by other partners," he said.

To buy time to secure contributions from other parties, the EU plans to accelerate the allocation of the €45 billion earmarked for Ukraine as early as next year; however, the situation is complicated by the fact that the EU is still determining the exact amount of funds Ukraine will need next year.

The EU insists on further reforms for new funding for Ukraine - FT03.10.26, 08:44 • 10574 views

"It is worth noting that there is a gap between the amount of military support that a number of NATO member states have promised to provide to Ukraine and the assistance actually delivered. Closing this gap would significantly help address the financing of Ukraine’s military needs," Dombrovskis said.

Dombrovskis cited Norway as a positive example of providing substantial assistance. "Norway has pledged to allocate another €9 billion for next year. This year it provided the same amount, which is a very significant contribution," he said. When asked whether others were helping, but not enough, he replied: "Frankly speaking — yes."

"There is no financial gap" - EU made a new statement regarding funding for Ukraine02.10.26, 17:16 • 21198 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Bangkok
War in Ukraine
International Monetary Fund
Reuters
NATO
Switzerland
European Union
Canada
Norway
Great Britain
Japan
Ukraine