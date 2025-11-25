General Staff updates combat map: 183 battles on the front, a third in the Pokrovsk direction

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
08:07 AM • 2880 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 7582 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:40 AM • 7436 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhoto
07:26 AM • 7952 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 32870 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 64937 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 02:30 PM • 56969 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 51030 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 78367 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 69774 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.5m/s
84%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bruce Willis's wife prepares for the actor's death and plans to donate his brain to scientistsNovember 24, 10:51 PM • 38463 views
State Labor Service officials organized a multi-million dollar extortion scheme from businesses for free services - SBIPhotoNovember 24, 11:23 PM • 37240 views
Kyiv under massive combined attack on the night of November 25: first detailsNovember 24, 11:35 PM • 40151 views
Night attack on Kyiv: high-rise building in Pechersk hit, fire broke outNovember 25, 12:02 AM • 6354 views
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubbleVideo05:36 AM • 34155 views
Publications
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 50544 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 78394 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 69796 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 76596 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 101319 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Karoline Leavitt
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Kyiv Oblast
Norway
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 51770 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 53917 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 61865 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 71326 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 72142 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network
"Kalibr" (missile family)

General Staff updates combat map: 183 battles on the front, a third in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1244 views

Over the past day, 183 combat engagements were recorded on the front, 61 of which took place in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy carried out 68 airstrikes, dropped 140 guided aerial bombs, and used 6,137 kamikaze drones.

General Staff updates combat map: 183 battles on the front, a third in the Pokrovsk direction

183 battles took place on the front line over the past day, most of them - a third of all - in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also more active in the Kostiantynivka direction, the General Staff reported in the morning summary on November 25, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 183 combat engagements took place over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched 68 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 140 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 4334 shellings, 73 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 6137 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Air strikes hit the areas of Velykomykhailivka, Havrylivka, Orly of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka, Kosivtseve, Zaporizhzhia, Rizdvyanka of Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Naddnipryanske of Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and one other important target of the Russian invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched one air strike, dropped three guided aerial bombs, and carried out 187 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including three from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, and in the direction of Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were four attacks by the occupiers. The Defense Forces stopped the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times, trying to advance in the areas of Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Hrekivka, Nadiia, Zarichne, and in the direction of Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled 15 assaults by the occupation forces in the areas of Dronivka, Vyyimka, Serebryanka, Siversk, and in the direction of Zvanivka, Yampil, Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ivanopillia, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Pleshchiivka, Poltavka, and towards Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 61 combat engagements took place near the settlements of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novoekonomichne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces stopped 13 enemy attempts to break through defensive lines in the areas of Stepove, Krasnohirske, Pryvilne, Pavlivka, Yehorivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Sosnivka, and in the direction of Orestopil.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Zatyshshia, Solodke, and towards Huliaipole, Pryluky, Varvarivka, and Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance to the positions of our units in the area of Prymorske once, but was repelled.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor made two unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of Ukrainian units near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy losses: Russian army lost 1120 personnel and 448 UAVs in a day25.11.25, 07:15 • 2684 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Gulyaypole
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupiansk