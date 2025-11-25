General Staff updates combat map: 183 battles on the front, a third in the Pokrovsk direction

183 battles took place on the front line over the past day, most of them - a third of all - in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also more active in the Kostiantynivka direction, the General Staff reported in the morning summary on November 25, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 183 combat engagements took place over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched 68 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 140 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 4334 shellings, 73 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 6137 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Air strikes hit the areas of Velykomykhailivka, Havrylivka, Orly of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka, Kosivtseve, Zaporizhzhia, Rizdvyanka of Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Naddnipryanske of Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and one other important target of the Russian invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched one air strike, dropped three guided aerial bombs, and carried out 187 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including three from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, and in the direction of Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were four attacks by the occupiers. The Defense Forces stopped the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times, trying to advance in the areas of Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Hrekivka, Nadiia, Zarichne, and in the direction of Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled 15 assaults by the occupation forces in the areas of Dronivka, Vyyimka, Serebryanka, Siversk, and in the direction of Zvanivka, Yampil, Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ivanopillia, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Pleshchiivka, Poltavka, and towards Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 61 combat engagements took place near the settlements of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novoekonomichne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces stopped 13 enemy attempts to break through defensive lines in the areas of Stepove, Krasnohirske, Pryvilne, Pavlivka, Yehorivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Sosnivka, and in the direction of Orestopil.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Zatyshshia, Solodke, and towards Huliaipole, Pryluky, Varvarivka, and Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance to the positions of our units in the area of Prymorske once, but was repelled.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor made two unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of Ukrainian units near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy losses: Russian army lost 1120 personnel and 448 UAVs in a day