General Staff: 97 combat engagements so far, almost half in Kurakhove sector

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 1550 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 6690 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 39088 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 142312 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 191204 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119467 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353351 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177966 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147678 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196877 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 12549 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 5038 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 17800 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 25385 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 20002 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 1550 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 1708 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 6690 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 20114 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 39088 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 26407 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28739 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42303 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50528 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138941 views
General Staff: 97 combat engagements so far, almost half in Kurakhove sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16560 views

Ukrainian defense forces are repelling numerous attacks by Russian occupants in various sectors. The situation was the most intense in the Kurakhove sector, where the enemy made 42 attempts to break through.

General Staff: 97 combat engagements so far, almost half in Kurakhove sector

Since the beginning of the day, 97 clashes have already taken place at the front, the enemy is most active in the Kurakhivka sector, in the Pokrovsk sector Russian occupants tried to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Promin and Selydove 8 times, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 16 October, UNN writes.

The defense forces continue to resolutely counteract the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory. Russian occupants continue to try to use their superiority in manpower and air support. As of now, the number of combat engagements has increased to 97. The enemy is most active in the Kurakhove sector, conducting almost half of all attacks there

- reported the General Staff.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our units in the Starytsia area four times. The situation is under control.

The enemy attacked our positions seven times in the Kupyansk sector: near Kucherivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova and Vyshneve. Two attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces, five engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked in the areas of Hrekivka, Nevske, Terny and Torske. Since the beginning of the day, there have been ten combat engagements in this area, and the battle near Hrekivka is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled an enemy attack near Stupochky. Enemy aircraft attacked Chasovyi Yar with unguided missiles.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked near Toretsk. The aggressor's aircraft bombed Toretsk and Katerynivka, and the occupiers also shelled Druzhba with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made eight attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Promin and Selydove. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled five enemy attacks, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

The situation is the hottest today in the Kurakhove sector, where militants have attacked our troops 42 times since the beginning of the day. They are trying to advance near Zoryane, Zhelanne Druha, Izmailivka, Novodmytrivka, Hirnyk, Novoselydivka, Heorhiivka and Katerynivka. Sixteen attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces, and the fighting continues.

One enemy assault was repelled in the Vremivsky sector, and a firefight is currently underway near Zolota Niva. Russian unguided aerial missiles exploded near Novodarivka.

On the Orikhiv direction, a battle is taking place near Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks on the positions of our troops. 

There were no major changes in other areas.

According to the General Staff, the invaders are using aviation and artillery to hit the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions. In particular, the areas of Pokrovka and Karpovychi came under artillery fire. The aggressor also conducted air strikes near Budivelne.

"According to available information, Russian aviation has carried out seven strikes on the Kursk region today, dropping nine guided aerial bombs," the General Staff noted.

General Staff: 171 combat engagements in 24 hours, most of them in Kurakhove and Kupyansk sectors16.10.24, 08:27 • 16632 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lyman, Ukraine
Toretsk
Kurakhovo
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Chernihiv
Sums
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
