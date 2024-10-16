General Staff: 97 combat engagements so far, almost half in Kurakhove sector
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian defense forces are repelling numerous attacks by Russian occupants in various sectors. The situation was the most intense in the Kurakhove sector, where the enemy made 42 attempts to break through.
Since the beginning of the day, 97 clashes have already taken place at the front, the enemy is most active in the Kurakhivka sector, in the Pokrovsk sector Russian occupants tried to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Promin and Selydove 8 times, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 16 October, UNN writes.
The defense forces continue to resolutely counteract the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory. Russian occupants continue to try to use their superiority in manpower and air support. As of now, the number of combat engagements has increased to 97. The enemy is most active in the Kurakhove sector, conducting almost half of all attacks there
According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:
In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our units in the Starytsia area four times. The situation is under control.
The enemy attacked our positions seven times in the Kupyansk sector: near Kucherivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova and Vyshneve. Two attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces, five engagements are still ongoing.
In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked in the areas of Hrekivka, Nevske, Terny and Torske. Since the beginning of the day, there have been ten combat engagements in this area, and the battle near Hrekivka is still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled an enemy attack near Stupochky. Enemy aircraft attacked Chasovyi Yar with unguided missiles.
In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked near Toretsk. The aggressor's aircraft bombed Toretsk and Katerynivka, and the occupiers also shelled Druzhba with unguided aerial missiles.
In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made eight attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Promin and Selydove. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled five enemy attacks, three combat engagements are still ongoing.
The situation is the hottest today in the Kurakhove sector, where militants have attacked our troops 42 times since the beginning of the day. They are trying to advance near Zoryane, Zhelanne Druha, Izmailivka, Novodmytrivka, Hirnyk, Novoselydivka, Heorhiivka and Katerynivka. Sixteen attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces, and the fighting continues.
One enemy assault was repelled in the Vremivsky sector, and a firefight is currently underway near Zolota Niva. Russian unguided aerial missiles exploded near Novodarivka.
On the Orikhiv direction, a battle is taking place near Mala Tokmachka.
In the Prydniprovsky sector, Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks on the positions of our troops.
There were no major changes in other areas.
According to the General Staff, the invaders are using aviation and artillery to hit the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions. In particular, the areas of Pokrovka and Karpovychi came under artillery fire. The aggressor also conducted air strikes near Budivelne.
"According to available information, Russian aviation has carried out seven strikes on the Kursk region today, dropping nine guided aerial bombs," the General Staff noted.
General Staff: 171 combat engagements in 24 hours, most of them in Kurakhove and Kupyansk sectors16.10.24, 08:27 • 16632 views