General Staff: 171 combat engagements in 24 hours, most of them in Kurakhove and Kupyansk sectors

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

General Staff: 171 combat engagements in 24 hours, most of them in Kurakhove and Kupyansk sectors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16632 views

Over the last day, 171 combat engagements were registered. The enemy launched 5 missile and 65 air strikes, making over 4,500 attacks. The most active attacks took place in the Kurakhove and Kupyansk sectors.

General Staff: 171 combat engagements in 24 hours, most of them in Kurakhove and Kupyansk sectors

Over the past 24 hours, 171 combat engagements took place at the frontline, the enemy was most active in the Kurakhove, Kupyansk and Pokrovsk sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 8 a.m. on October 16, UNN reports.

In total, 171 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched five missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using 13 missiles, as well as 65 air strikes, including 130 drones. In addition, they fired more than 4,500 times, including 169 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, the aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces, as noted, hit 20 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, in addition, the ground station of the UAV, the artillery system and the field ammunition depot of the invaders were hit.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk sector, 28 occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kucherivka, Novoosynove, Hrusivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Kruhlyakivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka and Vyshneve.

The enemy attacked 16 times in the Liman direction. They tried to break into our defense near Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Zarichne and Torske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked three times in the areas of Kalynivka, Stupochok and Predtechine.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out nine attacks near Toretsk, Dachne and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovske sector, our defenders stopped 26 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards Novotroitske, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Krasnyi Yar and Krutyi Yar. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was near the village of Selydove.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 40 attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Novodmitrivka and Heorhiivka. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Kreminna Balka, Tsukuryno, Novoselydivka, Kostiantynivka, Antonivka and Katerynivka.

On the Vremivske direction, the enemy made two assaults on our positions in the areas of Rozdolne and Bohoyavlenka. He actively used assault and bombing aircraft to attack the area.

On the Orikhivskyi direction, the occupiers attacked in the direction of Mala Tokmachka.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, Russian invaders tried five times to force our units out of their positions. We received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

"The operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to strike with guided aerial bombs at our territory. At present, there are 16 air strikes involving 23 guided missiles, and the enemy has fired 191 artillery rounds," the General Staff said.

As the General Staff emphasized, our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Occupants lost 1450 troops and significant equipment in 24 hours16.10.24, 07:47 • 16263 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lyman, Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Chernihiv
Sums
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
