General Staff: 171 combat engagements in 24 hours, most of them in Kurakhove and Kupyansk sectors
Kyiv • UNN
Over the last day, 171 combat engagements were registered. The enemy launched 5 missile and 65 air strikes, making over 4,500 attacks. The most active attacks took place in the Kurakhove and Kupyansk sectors.
Over the past 24 hours, 171 combat engagements took place at the frontline, the enemy was most active in the Kurakhove, Kupyansk and Pokrovsk sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 8 a.m. on October 16, UNN reports.
In total, 171 combat engagements were registered over the last day
According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched five missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using 13 missiles, as well as 65 air strikes, including 130 drones. In addition, they fired more than 4,500 times, including 169 times from multiple launch rocket systems.
Over the past day, the aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces, as noted, hit 20 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, in addition, the ground station of the UAV, the artillery system and the field ammunition depot of the invaders were hit.
According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:
In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia.
In the Kupyansk sector, 28 occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kucherivka, Novoosynove, Hrusivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Kruhlyakivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka and Vyshneve.
The enemy attacked 16 times in the Liman direction. They tried to break into our defense near Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Zarichne and Torske.
In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked three times in the areas of Kalynivka, Stupochok and Predtechine.
In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out nine attacks near Toretsk, Dachne and Shcherbynivka.
In the Pokrovske sector, our defenders stopped 26 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards Novotroitske, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Krasnyi Yar and Krutyi Yar. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was near the village of Selydove.
In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 40 attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Novodmitrivka and Heorhiivka. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Kreminna Balka, Tsukuryno, Novoselydivka, Kostiantynivka, Antonivka and Katerynivka.
On the Vremivske direction, the enemy made two assaults on our positions in the areas of Rozdolne and Bohoyavlenka. He actively used assault and bombing aircraft to attack the area.
On the Orikhivskyi direction, the occupiers attacked in the direction of Mala Tokmachka.
On the Prydniprovsky direction, Russian invaders tried five times to force our units out of their positions. We received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.
No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.
On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.
"The operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to strike with guided aerial bombs at our territory. At present, there are 16 air strikes involving 23 guided missiles, and the enemy has fired 191 artillery rounds," the General Staff said.
As the General Staff emphasized, our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.
