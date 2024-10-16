Occupants lost 1450 troops and significant equipment in 24 hours
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on terrorist losses over the day. They destroyed 1450 soldiers, 9 tanks, 30 armored vehicles, 29 artillery systems and other equipment.
The enemy lost 1,450 soldiers over the day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Combat losses of the occupiers for the period from 24.02.22 to 16.10.24:
- Personnel: 672 850(+1450).
- Tanks: 8997 (+9).
- Armored combat vehicles: 17969 (+30).
- Artillery systems: 19459 (+29).
- RSVP: 1231.
- Air defense means: 978.
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 329.
- UAV of operational and tactical level: 17050 (+31).
- Cruise missiles: 2620.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 26732 (+78).
- Special equipment: 3441.
General Staff: 189 combat engagements, the hottest spots were in three sectors15.10.24, 01:14 • 17196 views