Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
01:59 PM • 5312 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 16425 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 26496 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 40232 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 88868 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 61729 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 65770 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 57687 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 54930 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 76277 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
G7 Leaders Gather for Summit Opening in Canada: Video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 798 views

A G7 summit is taking place in the Canadian province of Alberta. European leaders are already on the ground, and Trump's plane has also landed. An informal meeting of G7 leaders has taken place.

G7 Leaders Gather for Summit Opening in Canada: Video

G7 leaders are gathering in the Canadian province of Alberta for this year's G7 summit. European politicians have arrived, and it is also known that US President Donald Trump's plane has already landed in Canada. This was reported by UNN with reference to the X account of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Details

The German Chancellor's account released a video of an informal meeting before the summit of European leaders.

French President Emmanuel Macron greeted and hugged German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the meeting. Later, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer approached them. The leaders hugged the head of the British government as a sign of greeting.

A few minutes later, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni joined them. And later, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen approached. She was met by Merz, and after the greeting, they joined the rest of the summit participants. Later, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also approached those present.

It is also known that US President Donald Trump's plane has already landed in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada. The arrival of the American leader was shared by the White House account.

EU calls on Trump to end trade war at G7 summit: details of the statement16.06.25, 09:37 • 2258 views

Recall

On the eve of the official opening of the G7 summit in Canada, an informal conversation took place between the leaders of the Group of Seven. It was attended by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. According to British and Italian media, the leaders were coordinating their position on the war in Israel and Iran.

G7 to discuss sanctions against Russia if Putin does not continue ceasefire negotiations - British Prime Minister16.06.25, 09:49 • 1962 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Carney
Israel
Keir Starmer
Giorgia Meloni
European Commission
White House
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Canada
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Iran
