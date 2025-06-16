G7 Leaders Gather for Summit Opening in Canada: Video

G7 leaders are gathering in the Canadian province of Alberta for this year's G7 summit. European politicians have arrived, and it is also known that US President Donald Trump's plane has already landed in Canada. This was reported by UNN with reference to the X account of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Details

The German Chancellor's account released a video of an informal meeting before the summit of European leaders.

French President Emmanuel Macron greeted and hugged German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the meeting. Later, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer approached them. The leaders hugged the head of the British government as a sign of greeting.

A few minutes later, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni joined them. And later, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen approached. She was met by Merz, and after the greeting, they joined the rest of the summit participants. Later, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also approached those present.

It is also known that US President Donald Trump's plane has already landed in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada. The arrival of the American leader was shared by the White House account.

Recall

On the eve of the official opening of the G7 summit in Canada, an informal conversation took place between the leaders of the Group of Seven. It was attended by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. According to British and Italian media, the leaders were coordinating their position on the war in Israel and Iran.

