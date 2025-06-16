G7 to discuss sanctions against Russia if Putin does not continue ceasefire negotiations - British Prime Minister

G7 allies will discuss the prospect of strengthening sanctions against Russia if Vladimir Putin continues to resist calls for an unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine.

This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UNN reports with reference to The Independent.

Details

Prime Minister Starmer said that further action against Moscow will "undoubtedly" be part of the talks at the G7 summit this week if the Kremlin does not start peace talks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend the G7 summit in Canada.

Zelenskyy accepted the US ceasefire proposal and offered to hold direct talks with Putin, but the Russian dictator has so far shown no desire to meet with him.

In a conversation with journalists traveling with Starmer to Kananaskis, he was asked whether he expects international partners to agree on additional sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy will come to us, so this is a good opportunity for us to discuss everything again as a group. My long-standing view is that we need to get Russia to the negotiating table for an unconditional ceasefire. It wasn't exactly easy. But we need to be clear that we need to sit down at the negotiating table, and that if this does not happen, sanctions will undoubtedly be part of the discussion at the G7 summit - said Starmer.

Starmer is likely to hold talks with Donald Trump, as well as Emmanuel Macron, with whom he plans to create a so-called "coalition of the willing" to send peacekeeping forces to Kyiv. The Prime Minister told reporters that he has a "good relationship" with the US President, which is "important" in times of increased global instability.

I have been saying for almost six months that we are living in a new era of defense and security, a new era of trade and economics. And I think it is really important for Great Britain to play a leading role in this, and that is what I will do at the G7 summit, talking to all our partners in a constructive way. And I am very glad that I have a good relationship with all the G7 leaders - said Starmer.

Meanwhile, Trump said that in a phone call on Saturday, he told Putin that the war in Ukraine "must end".

The US leader wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform:

(Putin) believes, as do I, that this war between Israel and Iran must end, to which I explained that his war must also end

Macron said he would ask Trump if he is ready to impose additional sanctions against Russia

Supplement

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said in a conversation with US President Donald Trump that Russia is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine after June 22.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha said that Ukraine is interested in meeting with the Russian side at the level of presidents. He emphasized that our state is interested in negotiations, at which decisions are made.