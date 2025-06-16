G7 to discuss sanctions against Russia if Putin does not continue ceasefire negotiations - British Prime Minister

$41.450.04
48.080.00
ukenru
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
06:29 AM • 2916 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 9844 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
05:14 AM • 18860 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 53238 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 117392 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 110872 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 101710 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 90279 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 72314 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 57578 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
55%
748mm
Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: the capital is attacked by strike drones, air defense is workingJune 15, 09:19 PM • 40934 views
Iran must stop its nuclear program if it wants the attacks to stop - Israeli Prime MinisterJune 15, 10:20 PM • 66982 views
The Russian Federation is preparing pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with electronic voting - CNSJune 16, 12:24 AM • 40989 views
Negotiations instead of weapons: the US is effectively stopping military aid to Ukraine02:17 AM • 44666 views
Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles: hit a residential high-rise building, dozens injured (video)02:54 AM • 45717 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 81750 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 153736 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 212943 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 219338 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 234845 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 39461 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 36647 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 135304 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 74107 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 122428 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

G7 to discuss sanctions against Russia if Putin does not continue ceasefire negotiations - British Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

G7 allies will discuss strengthening sanctions against Russia if Putin resists calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine. Zelenskyy accepted the US proposal for negotiations.

G7 to discuss sanctions against Russia if Putin does not continue ceasefire negotiations - British Prime Minister

G7 allies will discuss the prospect of strengthening sanctions against Russia if Vladimir Putin continues to resist calls for an unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine.

This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UNN reports with reference to The Independent.

Details

Prime Minister Starmer said that further action against Moscow will "undoubtedly" be part of the talks at the G7 summit this week if the Kremlin does not start peace talks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend the G7 summit in Canada.

Zelenskyy accepted the US ceasefire proposal and offered to hold direct talks with Putin, but the Russian dictator has so far shown no desire to meet with him.

In a conversation with journalists traveling with Starmer to Kananaskis, he was asked whether he expects international partners to agree on additional sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy will come to us, so this is a good opportunity for us to discuss everything again as a group. My long-standing view is that we need to get Russia to the negotiating table for an unconditional ceasefire. It wasn't exactly easy. But we need to be clear that we need to sit down at the negotiating table, and that if this does not happen, sanctions will undoubtedly be part of the discussion at the G7 summit

- said Starmer.

Starmer is likely to hold talks with Donald Trump, as well as Emmanuel Macron, with whom he plans to create a so-called "coalition of the willing" to send peacekeeping forces to Kyiv. The Prime Minister told reporters that he has a "good relationship" with the US President, which is "important" in times of increased global instability.

I have been saying for almost six months that we are living in a new era of defense and security, a new era of trade and economics. And I think it is really important for Great Britain to play a leading role in this, and that is what I will do at the G7 summit, talking to all our partners in a constructive way. And I am very glad that I have a good relationship with all the G7 leaders

- said Starmer. 

Meanwhile, Trump said that in a phone call on Saturday, he told Putin that the war in Ukraine "must end".

The US leader wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform: 

(Putin) believes, as do I, that this war between Israel and Iran must end, to which I explained that his war must also end

Macron said he would ask Trump if he is ready to impose additional sanctions against Russia16.06.25, 09:15 • 750 views

Supplement

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said in a conversation with US President Donald Trump that Russia is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine after June 22.

 Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha said that Ukraine is interested in meeting with the Russian side at the level of presidents. He emphasized that our state is interested in negotiations, at which decisions are made. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9