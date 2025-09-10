From thunderstorms to summer heat: weather in Ukraine on September 10
Kyiv • UNN
On Wednesday, September 10, the weather in Ukraine will remain contrasting: western regions are expecting rain with thunderstorms, while the south and east will enjoy warm and mostly dry weather. An anticyclone from the northeast of Europe will ensure stable conditions in most regions, but an atmospheric front in the west will bring precipitation, reported the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.
Details
The weather on September 10 will be determined by an anticyclone, which keeps the heat in the central, southern, and eastern regions. In the west, a slow-moving atmospheric front will cause short-term rains and possible thunderstorms.
- Western regions (Lviv, Volyn, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia): cloudy with clearings, short-term rains, thunderstorms in places, possible wind gusts up to 15–20 m/s. Daytime temperature +20…+25°C, in the Carpathians up to +17°C. Wind southeast, 7–12 m/s.
- Northern regions (Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Sumy): variable cloudiness, no significant precipitation, local rains possible in Sumy region. Daytime temperature +22…+27°C. Wind northeast, 5–10 m/s.
- Central regions (Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kirovohrad): mostly clear, no precipitation. Daytime temperature +24…+29°C. Wind northeast, 3–8 m/s.
- Southern regions (Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia) and Crimea: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Daytime temperature +27…+32°C, in places up to +34°C. Wind northeast, 5–10 m/s.
- Eastern regions (Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk): mostly clear, no significant precipitation. Daytime temperature +25…+30°C. Wind northeast, 5–10 m/s.
Weather in Kyiv
In the capital on September 10, variable cloudiness is expected, with no significant precipitation. Daytime temperature +24…+26°C. Wind northeast, 3–8 m/s.
