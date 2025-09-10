From thunderstorms to summer heat: weather in Ukraine on September 10

$41.250.03
48.380.22
ukenru
September 9, 07:32 PM • 18266 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 28282 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 31154 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 20831 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 47802 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 76868 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 61919 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 37568 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 30890 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 30014 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.6m/s
82%
755mm
Popular news
Drunk Lexus driver hits 9-year-old girl near KyivSeptember 9, 06:24 PM • 10620 views
Russian drones flew into Poland: local airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"Photo10:51 PM • 7652 views
Poland officially confirmed that it engaged its own and allied aircraft for airspace security.Photo11:36 PM • 12857 views
"Scientific" fishing for 258 tons: director of state institute exposed for abuse of officePhoto12:14 AM • 4370 views
Another Polish airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"Photo12:42 AM • 5174 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 9, 07:32 PM • 18265 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected officialVideoSeptember 9, 04:51 PM • 21422 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 31154 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 48173 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 76868 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Denys Shmyhal
John Healey
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 37206 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 35327 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 33951 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 103230 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 59513 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
NASAMS
IRIS-T
MIM-23 Hawk

From thunderstorms to summer heat: weather in Ukraine on September 10

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1246 views

On September 10, Ukraine will be divided: western regions expect rain with thunderstorms, while the south and east will have mostly dry and warm weather. An anticyclone will provide stable conditions for most regions, and an atmospheric front in the west will bring precipitation.

From thunderstorms to summer heat: weather in Ukraine on September 10

On Wednesday, September 10, the weather in Ukraine will remain contrasting: western regions are expecting rain with thunderstorms, while the south and east will enjoy warm and mostly dry weather. An anticyclone from the northeast of Europe will ensure stable conditions in most regions, but an atmospheric front in the west will bring precipitation, reported the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

The weather on September 10 will be determined by an anticyclone, which keeps the heat in the central, southern, and eastern regions. In the west, a slow-moving atmospheric front will cause short-term rains and possible thunderstorms.

  • Western regions (Lviv, Volyn, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia): cloudy with clearings, short-term rains, thunderstorms in places, possible wind gusts up to 15–20 m/s. Daytime temperature +20…+25°C, in the Carpathians up to +17°C. Wind southeast, 7–12 m/s.
    • Northern regions (Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Sumy): variable cloudiness, no significant precipitation, local rains possible in Sumy region. Daytime temperature +22…+27°C. Wind northeast, 5–10 m/s.
      • Central regions (Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kirovohrad): mostly clear, no precipitation. Daytime temperature +24…+29°C. Wind northeast, 3–8 m/s.
        • Southern regions (Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia) and Crimea: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Daytime temperature +27…+32°C, in places up to +34°C. Wind northeast, 5–10 m/s.
          • Eastern regions (Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk): mostly clear, no significant precipitation. Daytime temperature +25…+30°C. Wind northeast, 5–10 m/s.

            Weather in Kyiv

            In the capital on September 10, variable cloudiness is expected, with no significant precipitation. Daytime temperature +24…+26°C. Wind northeast, 3–8 m/s.

            In Ukraine, the number of COVID-19 cases increased by over 45% in a week02.09.25, 09:24 • 3920 views

            Vita Zelenetska

            Weather and environment
            Ukrhydrometcenter
            Rains in Ukraine
            Chernivtsi Oblast
            Lviv Oblast
            Donetsk Oblast
            Rivne Oblast
            Vinnytsia Oblast
            Ternopil Oblast
            Mykolaiv Oblast
            Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
            Zhytomyr Oblast
            Sumy Oblast
            Kyiv Oblast
            Cherkasy Oblast
            Kirovohrad Oblast
            Kharkiv Oblast
            Poltava Oblast
            Odesa Oblast
            Luhansk Oblast
            Volyn Oblast
            Zakarpattia Oblast
            Zaporizhzhia Oblast
            Chernihiv Oblast
            Kherson Oblast
            Europe
            Crimea
            Ukraine
            Kyiv