Free out-of-school education in Brovary: over 1800 children develop their talents at the Palace of Creativity

The Palace of Children and Youth Creativity in Brovary is an important center of out-of-school education where more than 1,800 children have the opportunity to develop their talents. Out-of-school education is free and supported by local authorities. As Valentyna Pavluchenko, the director of the institution, told UNN, the key activity of the Palace is artistic and aesthetic education, which includes choreography, vocals, fine and decorative arts.

Thanks to the support of the city authorities, all the clubs at the Palace of Children and Youth Creativity in Brovary are free of charge, allowing children of all ages to join the classes. "The main thing is the desire. We are always ready to meet everyone and give them the opportunity to reveal their talents," said Valentyna Pavluchenko. Enrollment in the clubs is held annually from September 1 to 15, and the classes are financed from the city budget, including the maintenance of the premises, utilities and teachers' salaries.

The main activity of the institution for 45 years has been artistic and aesthetic. It includes choreography, vocals, fine and decorative arts. The institution has a significant number of teams that have honorary titles, such as the exemplary art team and the folk art team.

In addition, there are clubs in other areas of activity. In particular, the website https://www.bdut.org.ua states that the Palace also has the Fairy Tale Theater, Health, Scrabble, and intellectual development club Vseznaiko. In total, there are 42 clubs in the Palace.

According to Valentyna Pavluchenko, the pupils of the Children and Youth Center actively participate in numerous competitions and contests at the regional, national and international levels, winning prizes. "We have a lot of victories, and this is an integral part of the institution's work. We highlight all our achievements on our website, and they are really significant," emphasizes the director.

In particular, from 2020 to 2024, more than 2,000 students of the institution won more than 150 festivals and competitions of various levels. They have also successfully reached the international level, repeatedly popularizing Ukrainian culture in Poland, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Romania, Bulgaria, Lebanon, Turkey, and the United States, contributing to the formation of friendly relations between countries and a positive image of Ukraine in the world. Every year, the center hosts many large-scale creative events for children and adults from all over the Brovary community, including: "Christmas Bells", ‘Easter Bells’, the city competition and entertainment program for the community's students ‘Love is...’.

The Palace of Creativity is the center of cultural and educational life in the Brovary community. The local authorities provide funding for basic expenses, while the costs of materials, costumes, or participation in competitions are covered by parents' funds or sponsorship. The director encourages community members to contribute to the development of the institution, as it is an investment in the children's future.

The Palace of Creativity is convinced that it is precisely because of its comprehensive approach, which includes free education, talent support, and children's participation in public life, that Brovary is an example of effective development of out-of-school education in Ukraine.

