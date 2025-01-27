ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Free out-of-school education in Brovary: over 1800 children develop their talents at the Palace of Creativity

Free out-of-school education in Brovary: over 1800 children develop their talents at the Palace of Creativity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26644 views

Free extracurricular education in Brovary: over 1800 children develop their talents at the Palace of Creativity.

The Palace of Children and Youth Creativity in Brovary is an important center of out-of-school education where more than 1,800 children have the opportunity to develop their talents. Out-of-school education is free and supported by local authorities. As Valentyna Pavluchenko, the director of the institution, told UNN, the key activity of the Palace is artistic and aesthetic education, which includes choreography, vocals, fine and decorative arts.

Thanks to the support of the city authorities, all the clubs at the Palace of Children and Youth Creativity in Brovary are free of charge, allowing children of all ages to join the classes. "The main thing is the desire. We are always ready to meet everyone and give them the opportunity to reveal their talents," said Valentyna Pavluchenko. Enrollment in the clubs is held annually from September 1 to 15, and the classes are financed from the city budget, including the maintenance of the premises, utilities and teachers' salaries.

The main activity of the institution for 45 years has been artistic and aesthetic. It includes choreography, vocals, fine and decorative arts. The institution has a significant number of teams that have honorary titles, such as the exemplary art team and the folk art team.

In addition, there are clubs in other areas of activity. In particular, the website https://www.bdut.org.ua states that the Palace also has the Fairy Tale Theater, Health, Scrabble, and intellectual development club Vseznaiko. In total, there are 42 clubs in the Palace.

According to Valentyna Pavluchenko, the pupils of the Children and Youth Center actively participate in numerous competitions and contests at the regional, national and international levels, winning prizes. "We have a lot of victories, and this is an integral part of the institution's work. We highlight all our achievements on our website, and they are really significant," emphasizes the director.

In particular, from 2020 to 2024, more than 2,000 students of the institution won more than 150 festivals and competitions of various levels. They have also successfully reached the international level, repeatedly popularizing Ukrainian culture in Poland, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Romania, Bulgaria, Lebanon, Turkey, and the United States, contributing to the formation of friendly relations between countries and a positive image of Ukraine in the world. Every year, the center hosts many large-scale creative events for children and adults from all over the Brovary community, including: "Christmas Bells", ‘Easter Bells’, the city competition and entertainment program for the community's students ‘Love is...’.

The Palace of Creativity is the center of cultural and educational life in the Brovary community. The local authorities provide funding for basic expenses, while the costs of materials, costumes, or participation in competitions are covered by parents' funds or sponsorship. The director encourages community members to contribute to the development of the institution, as it is an investment in the children's future.

The Palace of Creativity is convinced that it is precisely because of its comprehensive approach, which includes free education, talent support, and children's participation in public life, that Brovary is an example of effective development of out-of-school education in Ukraine.

Earlier, UNN reported that the Brovary community is actively adapting the educational environment for children with sensory impairments, providing access to special textbooks, technologies, and inclusive programs.

In addition, resource rooms  for children with special educational needs have been created in 12 municipal schools and kindergartens in the Brovary territorial community. These rooms are used for psycho-emotional relief, correctional and developmental classes, as well as for individual and group lessons. 

In total, 2,256 children with special educational needs are registered with the Inclusive Resource Center (IRC) in the community, of whom 1,426 are preschoolers and 830 are schoolchildren. To ensure access to education for these children, the community has created numerous inclusive initiatives and accommodations.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

