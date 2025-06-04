France and Belgium are so far refusing to support Brussels' ban on gas from Russia - Politico

The largest buyers of Russian liquefied natural gas in the European Union are still "looking for alternatives" and additional guarantees regarding economic and legal consequences.

UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

Brussels' plan to ban the supply of Russian gas is "lame" because the largest buyers of liquefied natural gas in the EU are still hesitant to fully support the ban on the purchase of minerals from Russia.

France, the bloc's largest buyer, prefers a strategy of finding alternative supplies. Belgium wants a report detailing the economic consequences before making a decision.

We are defending the European diversification strategy... which is already on the table - said French Energy Minister Marc Ferracci to Politico.

These hesitations run counter to the position of large EU importers of Russian LNG: Spain and the Netherlands.

Both countries are ready to support a future bill that will put an end to Russian gas contracts, the Politico editorial staff reports. First of all, it is about banning short-term purchases in 2025 and also abandoning long-term contracts.

The EU is preparing sanctions against "Nord Stream-2" to finally block gas from Russia

Theoretically, Spain and the Netherlands could avoid contracts that would otherwise force them to buy Russian LNG for years.

Getting all four countries on board will be crucial for the European Commission, the EU's executive body, as it seeks support for its proposal, which is expected next month. - writes the publication.

Comment

The Netherlands also "continues to support a complete abandonment of Russian gas. We look forward to a legal proposal from the European Commission that will allow us to eliminate the remaining volumes – said a spokesman for the Dutch Ministry of Economy.

The Netherlands is currently concluding a long-term supply contract controlled by French energy giant TotalEnergies until 2032.

France is more skeptical, pointing to a multi-year contract signed with Qatar in 2023 to import new volumes.

Paris supports a strategy to reduce the risks associated with Russian fossil fuels. A ban at the European level means that no one can import [Russian] LNG - French Energy Minister Marc Ferracci.

Hungary and Slovakia are likely to try to disrupt the ban, seeking to continue pumping cheaper Russian energy carriers.

Let us remind you

Russia earns billions from oil exports to the West, which allows it to finance the war. Russia's income from fossil fuels fell by only 5% in 2024, despite sanctions.

Russia continues to prioritize military spending despite declining oil and gas revenues - British intelligence