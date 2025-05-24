The EU is preparing sanctions against "Nord Stream-2" to finally block gas from Russia

The European Union is considering sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in order to finally block the way for the return of Russian gas. This is written by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the European Union is close to making a decision to include the Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines connecting Germany and Russia.

According to the publication, the European Commission launched consultations with member states on May 23 regarding a ban on connections running along the bottom of the Baltic Sea, and a decision is expected to be made taking into account recent developments in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

It is important that the bloc's plan is supported by Germany. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said in Rome last week that he supports "the Commission's proposal to start work on European measures against the Nord Stream 2 pipelines," himself hopes that sanctions could ease internal debates over the revival of the pipelines. - the statement reads.

Rumors of a potential revival of the pipeline project have intensified this year as US President Donald Trump has pushed for mediation to establish peace between Russia and Ukraine.

However, as the publication notes, even without an official ban, the activation of Nord Stream 2, which was built but never certified by Germany, and was partially damaged in explosions in September 2022, is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

However, sanctions would add weight to Europe's increasingly clear position that it does not want any significant return of Russian pipeline flows. A ban would also protect Berlin from independently dealing with any potential pressure from the US or Russia.

This is a political move aimed at consolidating the EU's plan to gradually abandon Russian gas imports by 2027. - said Rabobank energy strategist Florence Schmit.

According to her, political clarity should also begin to reduce some of the volatility in gas markets, which has been associated with periodic discussions on Russian gas supplies.

Let us remind

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Nord Stream 2 will not receive a license for operation. The German government is ready to counteract attempts to restore the project after the damage.

Sanctions led to losses: Russian tanker group "Sovcomflot" lost almost $400 million