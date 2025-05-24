$41.500.06
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

The EU is preparing sanctions against "Nord Stream-2" to finally block gas from Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

The European Union plans to impose sanctions against the "Nord Stream-2" gas pipeline to prevent the return of Russian gas. Germany supports this step to completely abandon gas imports from Russia by 2027.

The EU is preparing sanctions against "Nord Stream-2" to finally block gas from Russia

The European Union is considering sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in order to finally block the way for the return of Russian gas. This is written by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the European Union is close to making a decision to include the Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines connecting Germany and Russia.

According to the publication, the European Commission launched consultations with member states on May 23 regarding a ban on connections running along the bottom of the Baltic Sea, and a decision is expected to be made taking into account recent developments in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

It is important that the bloc's plan is supported by Germany. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said in Rome last week that he supports "the Commission's proposal to start work on European measures against the Nord Stream 2 pipelines," himself hopes that sanctions could ease internal debates over the revival of the pipelines.

- the statement reads.

Rumors of a potential revival of the pipeline project have intensified this year as US President Donald Trump has pushed for mediation to establish peace between Russia and Ukraine.

However, as the publication notes, even without an official ban, the activation of Nord Stream 2, which was built but never certified by Germany, and was partially damaged in explosions in September 2022, is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

However, sanctions would add weight to Europe's increasingly clear position that it does not want any significant return of Russian pipeline flows. A ban would also protect Berlin from independently dealing with any potential pressure from the US or Russia.

This is a political move aimed at consolidating the EU's plan to gradually abandon Russian gas imports by 2027.

- said Rabobank energy strategist Florence Schmit.

According to her, political clarity should also begin to reduce some of the volatility in gas markets, which has been associated with periodic discussions on Russian gas supplies.

Let us remind

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Nord Stream 2 will not receive a license for operation. The German government is ready to counteract attempts to restore the project after the damage.

Sanctions led to losses: Russian tanker group "Sovcomflot" lost almost $400 million23.05.25, 15:10 • 1794 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPolitics
European Commission
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
European Union
Germany
United States
Ukraine
