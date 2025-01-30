ukenru
02:39 PM • 57291 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 83657 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105367 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108483 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127728 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 103117 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132637 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103688 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113385 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116959 views

Popular news
February 28, 07:13 AM • 101147 views
February 28, 07:34 AM • 39113 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 115951 views
February 28, 09:52 AM • 44935 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 110463 views
02:39 PM • 57291 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127728 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132637 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 164883 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 154779 views
03:20 PM • 14023 views
02:48 PM • 19071 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 110463 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 115951 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 139377 views
Four EU countries propose to double defense spending to €100 billion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33015 views

Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, and Poland call on the EU to increase military spending to 3% of GDP. The countries propose to use joint borrowing and allocate 50 billion euros for the production of artillery.

Four EU member states bordering Russia see the need to double defense spending by at least 100 billion euros. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

The document prepared by Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, and Poland calls on the EU to use joint borrowing, allow the European Investment Bank to spend money on basic defense needs, and cooperate with European partners outside the bloc, which is obviously a reference to the UK.

It is estimated that in 2024, military spending on defense will amount to approximately 326 billion euros, but this amount must double if the bloc is to meet its target of spending at least 3% of gross domestic product and be prepared for "extraordinary military circumstances.

The EU is currently preparing a new defense strategy, and the bloc's leaders are scheduled to meet informally in Brussels on Monday to make their proposals.

This draft is due in March, and the plan is expected to be adopted by the end of the year. While most member states agree on the need to review Europe's defense capabilities, industry, and overall readiness, the bloc's member states have different views on how to do so.

Some countries, such as Germany, have long resisted the use of joint borrowing for defense purposes. US President Donald Trump has stated that he wants NATO countries to spend 5% of GDP on defense, a level that even the US is currently not reaching.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has previously said that the EU needs to invest at least 500 billion euros in defense over the next decade, but a document seen by Bloomberg says there are urgent needs that cannot wait until the next budget cycle in 2028.

EU and NATO demand from Ukraine to ensure effective work of AOZ and DOT - Stefanishyna30.01.25, 14:51 • 28878 views

According to the document, the EU's requirements include at least €50 billion to increase the production of artillery and strategic stockpiles.

The document also states that other top priorities should include the creation of a European air and missile defense system, strengthening the bloc's borders with Russia and Belarus, and expanding the capabilities of force deployment and deployment.

The EU should work closely with NATO to ensure that its standards and objectives are aligned and closely linked to those of the military alliance, the four member states said. In this regard, they argue that the EU could consider setting capacity building targets for critical capabilities, such as air defense, munitions and electronic warfare, that could be rapidly deployed within a specified timeframe.

Recall 

The European Commissioner for Defense urged NATO countries to increase their arms stockpiles faster. The EU is preparing an "industrial production plan" and will consider using frozen Russian assets for financing.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarEconomyPolitics
european-commissionEuropean Commission
latviaLatvia
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
lithuaniaLithuania
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
germanyGermany
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
estoniaEstonia
polandPoland

