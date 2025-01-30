EU and NATO demand from Ukraine to ensure effective work of AOZ and DOT - Stefanishyna

European partners and NATO have a clear requirement for Ukraine to work with the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) and the State Logistics Operator (SLO). The key condition is that these agencies must have full-fledged management and fulfill their obligations. This was stated by the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

The key thing is that there is trust in Ukraine and the key requirement is that these agencies must function, obligations must be fulfilled, there must be two institutions and the institutions must have leaders - Stefanishyna noted.

"Obviously, NATO in no way takes sides, does not support certain parties or certain individuals, whether it is the acting head of the agency, the former head of the agency, Ms. Arsen Zhumadilov, or the suspended head (Maryna Bezrukova). It doesn't matter, there are key principles," Stefanishyna added.

She also noted that aggressive public communication around this issue does not help both inside and outside the country.

Recall

Arsen Zhumadilov has temporarily headed the Defense Procurement Agency and is working to improve procurement processes. After analyzing the situation, he will submit proposals to the Minister of Defense on possible changes.