The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has published the official list of three candidates for the organization's presidency: incumbent FIFA President Gianni Infantino, President of the French Football Federation Philippe Diallo, and President of the Japan Football Association Kozo Tashima. This was reported by FIFA's press service, according to UNN.

Details

According to FIFA, the General Secretariat received the following nominations, put forward by FIFA member associations, to participate in the presidential election to be held at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, on March 18, 2027:

Philippe Diallo;

Gianni Infantino;

Kozo Tashima.

In accordance with the FIFA Governance Regulations, the nominations were submitted to the electoral committee for review and a decision on the candidates' eligibility.

Additional information

UEFA nominated French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo for the position of FIFA president in the upcoming election.

Philippe Diallo is a French football official who heads the French Football Federation and serves on the UEFA Executive Committee.

In January 2023, after former president Noël Le Graët resigned amid a scandal that erupted over his inappropriate remarks about Zinedine Zidane, Diallo, who was vice president at the time, assumed the positions of interim president and interim chief executive officer.

He was tasked with resolving the federation's management crisis and facilitating an audit assessment by the Executive Committee. Previously, he had also been involved in the federation's day-to-day operations, including matters such as coordinating the dismissal of former Chief Executive Officer Florence Hardouin.

In June 2023, Diallo was officially elected president, and in 2024 he was successfully re-elected for a new term.

UEFA has chosen a candidate for the post of FIFA president

Kozo Tashima is a Japanese football administrator and former Japan national team player, president of the Japan Football Association and the East Asian Football Federation.

In July 2010, Tashima served as vice president of the Japan Football Association. Since January 2011, he has been a member of the Executive Committee of the Asian Football Confederation. Since April 2015, he has been a member of the FIFA Council. In March 2016, he became president of the Japan Football Association. In April 2016, he also became president of the East Asian Football Federation and held that position until March 2018.

Gianni Infantino is a lawyer and football official. He has been president of FIFA since February 26, 2016.

Reminder

In June, Infantino stated that the organization would consider increasing the number of participants in the FIFA World Cup to 64 national teams.

Later, CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez confirmed that FIFA was once again working on expanding the number of participants in the next 2030 World Cup. The next World Cup could feature 64 national teams.

The 2026 World Cup, held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, featured 48 teams for the first time, rather than 32, as had been the case at previous World Cups.

The 2030 World Cup will take place in six countries at once. The first match of the upcoming World Cup, including celebrations of the tournament's centenary, will be held at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay. The second and third matches will take place in Argentina and Paraguay, respectively. The remaining matches will be held in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco.

However, in the summer Infantino fell out of favor with football officials over the idea of selling a stake in the business operations of the World Cup and its other competitions by creating a semi-private subsidiary. The idea was criticized by football associations, particularly those in UEFA.

Later, Infantino withdrew his proposal to involve private investors in organizing the World Cups following harsh criticism from football confederations in Europe, Asia, and North America.

UEFA stated that if Infantino tries to run for a new term, the European association will join forces with partners from other confederations to offer member associations a credible alternative—a candidate committed to the principles of integrity, accountability, development, and genuine institutional change.