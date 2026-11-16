REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

UEFA plans to nominate French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo for the position of FIFA president in the upcoming election, which will be held in 2027. This was reported by UEFA’s press service, according to UNN.

At a meeting held today under the chairmanship of UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, the national associations represented on the UEFA Executive Committee and the FIFA Council invited Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation (FFF), to stand for election as FIFA president in March 2027 and unanimously assured him of their full support - UEFA said in a statement.

As the association noted, Philippe Diallo has extensive experience at all levels of football: he headed the organisation representing French professional football clubs, served on the board of the French professional league, and worked in FIFA’s dispute-resolution structures. In 2023, he became president of the FFF and a member of the UEFA Executive Committee.

Against the backdrop of serious concerns about FIFA’s direction, the national associations called for the restoration of unity and trust in the global football community. They also expressed their desire for FIFA to place the development of football in every region of the world at the centre of its mission, adhere to the highest standards of governance, and work closely with its member associations, confederations and football stakeholders. They expressed full confidence that Philippe Diallo could provide the leadership necessary to fulfil this ambition. Philippe Diallo accepted the invitation to run. His candidacy must be officially approved by the FFF Executive Committee at its meeting tomorrow - UEFA said.

It will be recalled

In June, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said that the organisation would consider increasing the number of teams at the FIFA World Cup to 64.

Subsequently, CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez confirmed that FIFA was once again working on expanding the number of teams at the next 2030 World Cup. The next World Cup could feature 64 national teams.

The 2026 World Cup, which was held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, featured 48 teams for the first time, rather than 32, as in previous World Cups.

The 2030 World Cup will be held in six countries. The first match of the upcoming World Cup, including celebrations of the tournament’s centenary, will be played at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay. The second and third matches will take place in Argentina and Paraguay, respectively. The remaining matches will be held in Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

However, Infantino fell out of favour with football officials in the summer over an idea to sell a stake in the business operations of the World Cup and his other competitions by creating a semi-private subsidiary. The idea was criticised by football associations, particularly in UEFA.

Subsequently, Infantino withdrew his proposal to attract private investors to organise the World Cups following sharp criticism from the football confederations of Europe, Asia and North America.

It should be noted that the next FIFA presidential election is scheduled to take place in March 2027 in Morocco.

However, UEFA said that if Infantino tries to run for a new term, the European association will join forces with partners from other confederations to offer member associations a credible alternative — a candidate committed to the principles of integrity, accountability, development and genuine institutional change.