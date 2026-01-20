European Parliament accelerates consideration of €90 billion loan to Ukraine

MEPs, after deciding to apply the so-called "urgency procedure", will vote on a proposal to provide Ukraine with a 90 billion euro support loan at the next plenary session, the European institution announced on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

On Tuesday, the European Parliament, by a show of hands, supported the request to accelerate legislative processes regarding the EU financial package to support Ukraine. The proposal envisages providing Ukraine with a 90 billion euro EU support loan, which will be financed through joint EU borrowing on capital markets and guaranteed by the so-called "reserve" of the EU budget. This new instrument, if adopted, will provide military assistance and general budgetary support to the government in Kyiv, as well as support Ukraine's defense industry and its integration into the European Defence Industrial Base.

In parallel, MEPs also decided to accelerate work on an accompanying proposal to amend the Ukraine Facility mechanism and on a decision by the EU Council to apply the "enhanced cooperation" procedure to allow 24 member states (excluding the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia) to provide Ukraine with the aforementioned loan.

"The final proposal will be put to a final vote by MEPs on Wednesday, January 21," the statement said.

After the European Parliament begins its work, as noted, the loan must be agreed upon between MEPs and the EU Council within the framework of the ordinary legislative procedure.

