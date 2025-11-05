EU to stop issuing multiple-entry Schengen visas to Russians

The European Union plans to tighten visa restrictions for Russian citizens, effectively limiting the issuance of multiple-entry Schengen visas in most cases. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW, Politico.

Details

Under the new rules, Russians will only be able to obtain single-entry visas to the Schengen area. Exceptions will be made in limited situations - for example, for humanitarian reasons or for those who also have EU citizenship.

This is another measure to punish Moscow for its aggressive war against Ukraine. The EU also plans to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats - DW writes.

The tightened visa rules for Russians are expected to be officially approved and introduced this week.

The EU has already made it more difficult for Russians to obtain visas by suspending the visa facilitation agreement with Russia at the end of 2022 after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Some member states, such as the Baltic states, have gone even further, completely banning or significantly restricting the entry of Russians. Visa issuance remains the competence of individual states, so the European Commission can only complicate the process, but does not have the right to completely ban entry.

In 2024, more than half a million Russian citizens received Schengen visas. This is more than in 2023, but significantly less than the pre-war level. Hungary, France, Spain, and Italy were particularly active in issuing tourist visas to Russians.

Recall

It was previously reported that the EU is preparing to tighten restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Russia and other "hostile" countries by the end of the year. New recommendations from the European Commission, to be published in December, will provide for stricter criteria for the entry of Russians.

The German Foreign Ministry confirmed the tightening of visa rules for Russians, increasing the fee to 80 euros and extending the processing time.

