Greece, for the first time since 2022, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, blocked the European Union's decision to restrict visas for Russian citizens. Italy, France, Hungary, and Spain did the same, writes UNN with reference to ProNews.

Details

In Greece, according to the publication, Russian tourists spend an average of 1,300 euros per day, while tourists from other countries spend an average of 567 euros.

Until 2015, Russians spent about 900 euros, and the average tourist spent about 600 euros. Now the average for Russians has increased, as their number has significantly decreased after the deterioration of Greek-Russian relations, and accordingly, per capita consumption has also increased.

Of course, the Russian community in Greece would also be destroyed along with tourism, as they would not receive long-term visas. Russia would also take similar measures for Greeks, which would lead to a further sharp drop in exports.

Along with Greece, Italy, Spain, France, and Hungary also vetoed the decision. At the same time, Cyprus, 10% of whose population holds a Russian passport, did not veto.

Addition

The EU is considering tightening restrictions on tourist visas for Russians and imposing restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats within the bloc as part of a new package of sanctions expected this week.

The German federal government also advocates for more restrictive granting of entry permits to the Schengen area. According to the proposal, the issuance of visas to Russian citizens for tourist trips or shopping in EU countries should be significantly restricted.