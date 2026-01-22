EU to resume ratification of trade agreement with US after Trump drops tariffs

European Union lawmakers plan to resume the ratification process for a trade agreement with the United States. The decision to return to a vote was made after US President Donald Trump withdrew threats to impose tariffs on European goods due to disputes over Greenland's status. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola confirmed that the lifting of tariff threats by Washington allows for the continuation of procedures that had been suspended just a day earlier.

This means we can continue our internal discussions on the EU-US trade agreement, which had been suspended. – Metsola told reporters in Brussels.

According to her, the preliminary vote could take place in the coming days.

The Greenlandic Question and NATO's Role

The situation eased after Trump's meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Davos. The parties reached agreements on the deployment of American missiles and mineral extraction rights in Greenland to curb Chinese influence.

When it comes to protecting the Arctic, with a priority on Greenland, we need to spend more energy, more time, more focus on it. – Rutte emphasized in an interview with Bloomberg News.

Skepticism of European Lawmakers

Despite positive developments, some lawmakers call for caution due to the instability of trade relations. Trade Committee Chairman Bernd Lange noted that "there is no room for false security" as "the next threat is bound to emerge." He stressed that the committee needs more details on the Greenland agreements before finally approving the implementation of the agreement, which has already faced criticism due to unequal export taxation conditions.

