Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
06:05 PM • 9830 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
04:54 PM • 11887 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 million
03:45 PM • 13365 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
02:44 PM • 15519 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 16289 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 16872 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 31382 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15724 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16247 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
EU to resume ratification of trade agreement with US after Trump drops tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The European Union is preparing to resume ratification of a trade agreement with the United States. This became possible after Donald Trump abandoned threats to impose tariffs on European goods due to disputes over Greenland.

EU to resume ratification of trade agreement with US after Trump drops tariffs

European Union lawmakers plan to resume the ratification process for a trade agreement with the United States. The decision to return to a vote was made after US President Donald Trump withdrew threats to impose tariffs on European goods due to disputes over Greenland's status. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola confirmed that the lifting of tariff threats by Washington allows for the continuation of procedures that had been suspended just a day earlier.

This means we can continue our internal discussions on the EU-US trade agreement, which had been suspended.

– Metsola told reporters in Brussels.

According to her, the preliminary vote could take place in the coming days.

The Greenlandic Question and NATO's Role

The situation eased after Trump's meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Davos. The parties reached agreements on the deployment of American missiles and mineral extraction rights in Greenland to curb Chinese influence.

Trump's shift on Greenland followed aides' push against military option - Reuters22.01.26, 08:49 • 3044 views

When it comes to protecting the Arctic, with a priority on Greenland, we need to spend more energy, more time, more focus on it.

– Rutte emphasized in an interview with Bloomberg News.

Skepticism of European Lawmakers

Despite positive developments, some lawmakers call for caution due to the instability of trade relations. Trade Committee Chairman Bernd Lange noted that "there is no room for false security" as "the next threat is bound to emerge." He stressed that the committee needs more details on the Greenland agreements before finally approving the implementation of the agreement, which has already faced criticism due to unequal export taxation conditions. 

Merz calls on Europe to strengthen unity and competitiveness to counter power politics22.01.26, 14:46 • 2150 views

Stepan Haftko

