French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot says the EU may make an exception to sanctions for transactions with Syrian state institutions.

The reconstruction of Syria is hampered by the European Union's sanctions, which could be lifted, the French Foreign Minister said on Wednesday.

The United States on Monday announced a sanctions exemption for transactions with government entities in Syria for six months after the end of Bashar al-Assad's rule. This is necessary to try to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid.

Speaking to Radio France, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that the EU may also make a similar decision soon. The official did not specify the exact timeframe, but added that the lifting of additional political sanctions would depend on how the new Syrian leadership handles the transition and ensures exclusivity.

There are other (sanctions) that are currently impeding access to humanitarian aid, which is hindering the country's recovery. They can be lifted quickly - Barrot said.

On Friday, the head of French diplomacy, along with the German Foreign Minister, met with the de facto leader of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The German Federal Government will provide 60 million euros for the reconstruction of Syria through non-governmental and international organizations. The funds will be used for education, children's aid and support for internally displaced persons.

The newly appointed head of the Syrian intelligence services, Anas Khattab , announced the complete disbanding of all Assad-era intelligence organizations. It is planned to create a new security system that takes into account the interests of the people.

Ukraine and Germany agree on further steps to support Syria.

The President of Ukraine had a conversation with the new President of Switzerland, Viola Amgerd. They discussed the possibility of joint supplies of Ukrainian food to Syria and the organization of a Peace Summit.

