Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 44477 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145891 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126507 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134179 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133558 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170251 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110479 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163484 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104439 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113944 views

Rubrics
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
EU sanctions impede Syria's recovery: they can be lifted quickly, France says

EU sanctions impede Syria's recovery: they can be lifted quickly, France says

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18016 views

The French Foreign Minister announced the possibility of lifting EU sanctions on transactions with Syrian state institutions. The decision will depend on how the new leadership handles the transition of power.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot says the EU may  make an exception to sanctions for transactions with Syrian state institutions.

 Transmitted by UNN with reference to Reuters.

The reconstruction of Syria is hampered by the European Union's sanctions, which could be lifted, the French Foreign Minister said on Wednesday.

The United States on Monday announced a sanctions exemption for transactions with government entities in Syria for six months after the end of Bashar al-Assad's rule. This is necessary to try to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid.

US plans to tighten sanctions against tankers transporting Russian oil - Reuters06.01.25, 10:30 • 32062 views

Speaking to Radio France, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that the EU may also make a similar decision soon. The official did not specify the exact timeframe, but added that the lifting of additional political sanctions would depend on how the new Syrian leadership handles the transition and ensures exclusivity.

There are other (sanctions) that are currently impeding access to humanitarian aid, which is hindering the country's recovery. They can be lifted quickly

- Barrot said.

On Friday, the head of French diplomacy, along with the German Foreign Minister, met with the de facto leader of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Recall 

The German Federal Government will provide 60 million euros for the reconstruction of Syria through non-governmental and international organizations. The funds will be used for education, children's aid and support for internally displaced persons.

The newly appointed head of the Syrian intelligence services, Anas Khattab , announced the complete disbanding of all Assad-era intelligence organizations. It is planned to create a new security system that takes into account the interests of the people.

Ukraine and Germany agree on further steps to support Syria.

The President of Ukraine had a conversation with the new President of Switzerland, Viola Amgerd. They discussed the possibility of joint supplies of Ukrainian food to Syria and the organization of a Peace Summit.

China's largest ports join sanctions against Russia's “shadow fleet”08.01.25, 11:50 • 20516 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
switzerlandSwitzerland
bashar-al-assadBashar al-Assad
european-unionEuropean Union
syriaSyria
franceFrance
germanyGermany
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

