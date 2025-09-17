EU explores using €170 billion in frozen Russian assets for Ukraine: FT learns details

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
09:20 AM • 16363 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 25711 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 28087 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 84561 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 104718 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 51189 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 61005 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 98341 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 31269 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 63201 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
0m/s
95%
749mm
Popular news
Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near YekaterinburgPhotoSeptember 17, 03:14 AM • 27577 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of SwedenSeptember 17, 03:37 AM • 45483 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MPSeptember 17, 04:55 AM • 33938 views
Over 300 companies in Ukraine generated billions in revenue despite NSDC sanctionsPhoto06:46 AM • 13453 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 30597 views
Publications
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 1170 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 30969 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 84549 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 104709 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 55486 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Roberta Metsola
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
United States
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 32217 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 38012 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 67716 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 65425 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 69770 views
Actual
Financial Times
Buk air defense system
M1 Abrams
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache

EU explores using €170 billion in frozen Russian assets for Ukraine: FT learns details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 768 views

The European Commission is developing plans to use frozen Russian assets to provide €170 billion in reparations loans to Ukraine. These plans involve transferring Russian cash to Ukraine without formally seizing the assets.

EU explores using €170 billion in frozen Russian assets for Ukraine: FT learns details

Brussels is preparing options for using frozen Russian assets to provide 170 billion euros in reparations loans to Ukraine, the Financial Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

These plans, long sought by Ukraine but fiercely debated within the EU, aim to effectively allow the transfer of Russian cash to Ukraine without formally seizing the assets, the publication writes.

Under one option, according to five officials familiar with the preparations, the residual funds of sanctioned Russian central bank assets held at the Belgian central securities depository Euroclear would be used to purchase interest-free EU bonds.

The capital raised would then be transferred to Ukraine in tranches, the publication writes.

According to two sources familiar with the situation, about 170 billion euros of the 194 billion euros in Russian assets held at Euroclear have already matured and are now reflected as funds on Euroclear's balance sheet.

A second option involves using a special purpose vehicle to manage financing mechanisms, which could allow non-EU countries to participate.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last week backed the idea of reparations loans, saying they would only need to be repaid if Russia agreed to compensate Ukraine for the damage caused by the invasion. She said that instead of waiting for the conflict to end, this money "will help Ukraine today."

The publication notes that Brussels has intensified technical work on the proposal.

Washington, the publication notes, is also pressuring its allies to use Russian assets, not just the profits that were used to secure a $50 billion loan to Ukraine last year. According to a US memo circulated among G7 members and seen by the Financial Times, G7 countries should "consider seizing (or otherwise using) the principal [of Russian sovereign assets] in an innovative way to fund Ukraine's defense."

EU finance ministers meeting this week in Denmark plan to discuss the idea of reparations loans.

The European Commission's actions, it is noted, are aimed at overcoming the objections of a number of EU member states, including Belgium, Germany, and France, who are concerned that seizing the principal instead of interest would be a violation of law or undermine confidence in the euro as a reserve currency.

Ukraine is counting on 50 billion dollars in budget support next year, in addition to military aid, and Europe will have to bear most of the burden given Washington's refusal to provide further assistance, the publication writes.

"[Ukrainians] need money, and there aren't many options," said a German official familiar with the plans.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was enthusiastic about the ideas developed by the European Commission, given the limited budgets of the bloc's member states and the exhaustion of EU credit opportunities, the publication writes.

His diplomatic adviser, Günther Sautter, said at a conference in Kyiv that discussions on frozen assets in Europe "are moving too slowly. But they are moving. And they are moving in a certain direction" - first by using the profits generated from these funds, "and now there is a proposal on how they could be used even more actively... and this could accelerate the process."

The discussion itself was useful, Sautter added, "because it creates uncertainty for the Russian side."

The key elements of the options, the publication points out, remain subject to discussion. For example, the use of Eurobonds would require EU member states to guarantee the loans. "The risk will have to be borne collectively," von der Leyen said in her statement last week, alluding to Belgium's concerns about potential liability in any legal proceedings initiated by Russia.

Another potential obstacle is ensuring the freezing of underlying assets, the publication writes. Currently, EU sanctions, under which Russian assets are blocked, require unanimous support from EU member states to extend their validity every six months.

Issuing long-term bonds backed by Russian assets would require guarantees that the sanctions regime will remain in place for the entire term of the loan, a source said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned on Monday that the use of Russian assets "will not go unanswered."

The European Commission said it would "act as quickly as possible to provide further financial support to Ukraine."

"Any such initiative will be based on Ukraine's most urgent needs and in close consultation with member states and international partners," the spokesperson added.

Euroclear declined to comment.

US pressures G7 on secondary sanctions against China and India and confiscation of frozen Russian assets - Bloomberg13.09.25, 02:49 • 5619 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Euroclear
European Commission
Financial Times
Washington, D.C.
Friedrich Merz
European Union
Brussels
Denmark
France
Belgium
Germany
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Kyiv