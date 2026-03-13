Enemy attacks cut off power to residents in six regions, an energy worker was injured, and schedules will be in effect in the evening

Enemy attacks left part of residents in 6 regions without electricity, an energy worker was wounded, schedules today & nbsp; - from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in all regions of Ukraine, the Ministry of Energy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Enemy attacks

"Due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, part of communities in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kherson and Kharkiv regions temporarily remain without electricity supply," the report says.

Energy workers are working in an intensified mode to restore electricity supply to all consumers as soon as possible.

"In the Kharkiv region, as a result of an enemy drone attack, an energy sector employee was wounded. He is being provided with all necessary medical care," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Blackout schedules

"Today, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., hourly shutdown schedules will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. From 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. - power limitation schedules for business and industry," the Ministry of Energy indicated.

Consumers are asked to use electricity sparingly during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening, if possible. This helps reduce the load on the system.

Russia damaged 9 GW of generation in Ukraine, there are plans to restore approximately 4 GW - Shmyhal