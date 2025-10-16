Emergency power outages reintroduced in a number of regions of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On the morning of October 16, emergency power outages were introduced in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kirovohrad, and Poltava regions. In Chernihiv region, a schedule of hourly outages is in effect.
In a number of regions, emergency power outages were again introduced on Thursday morning, October 16, UNN writes with reference to data from local oblenergos and energy companies.
Details
At least four regions have introduced emergency shutdowns, in addition to schedules in another region.
"By order of Ukrenergo, emergency shutdowns have been applied in the Dnipropetrovsk region," DTEK reported.
"By order of NEC "Ukrenergo", emergency shutdown schedules have been introduced in the Sumy region. Currently, EAS are in effect for the 1st and 2nd queues of consumers," Sumyoblenergo reported.
"10/16/2025 from 09:21, by order of NEC "Ukrenergo", an emergency shutdown schedule (EAS) was put into effect according to the operating mode of the IPS of Ukraine," Kirovogradoblenergo noted.
Poltavaoblenergo also stated: "Dear consumers! By order of NEC "Ukrenergo", on October 16 at 9:07, a command was received to apply 2 queues of EAS."
Kharkivoblenergo reported emergency shutdowns yesterday evening.
Meanwhile, a schedule of hourly shutdowns (HPS) in three queues simultaneously is in effect in the Chernihiv region on October 16, Chernihivoblenergo reported. "If the situation in the energy system changes, the schedule will be adjusted," the company noted.
