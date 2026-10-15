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Eight U.S. states have sued OpenAI over ChatGPT, accusing the company of having a dangerous impact on users

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

Prosecutors from eight states accuse OpenAI of ChatGPT’s dangerous impact on users, particularly teenagers. They are demanding changes, compensation, and fines.

Eight U.S. states have sued OpenAI over ChatGPT, accusing the company of having a dangerous impact on users

As many as eight U.S. states have filed lawsuits against OpenAI, accusing its ChatGPT chatbot of having a dangerous impact on users, particularly teenagers. Prosecutors believe that artificial intelligence may encourage people to harm themselves and others. Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

The lawsuits were filed by the attorneys general of Iowa, Kansas, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, and West Virginia. They claim that ChatGPT was specifically designed to build users' trust through friendly interaction.

At the same time, according to the plaintiffs, the chatbot may reinforce dangerous beliefs, encourage risky behavior, and even help plan violent acts, including mass attacks.

Prosecutors demand that OpenAI change how ChatGPT operates

The prosecutors accuse the company of violating consumer protection laws and misleading people about the chatbot's safety.

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The states are asking courts to order OpenAI to change the principles governing ChatGPT's operation, pay compensation, and pay civil penalties. The demands also include restrictions on developing artificial intelligence models capable of improving themselves independently unless the company guarantees that they align with human values.

As Reuters notes, this is the largest coordinated legal campaign by U.S. states against OpenAI. Florida filed the first similar lawsuit in June.

The company is also involved in dozens of private lawsuits related to ChatGPT's potentially dangerous impact. As of publication, OpenAI had not provided comment on the new allegations.

Artificial intelligence is beginning to argue with humans - media14.10.26, 04:25 • 16747 views

Stepan Haftko

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