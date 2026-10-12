Meta unveiled the most powerful AI models, Muse Wonder and Wonder Full, and the company's shares began to rise

Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

On Monday, Meta unveiled the Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full models, calling them its most powerful artificial intelligence models to date. The company is seeking to intensify competition with OpenAI and Anthropic, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

During midday trading, Meta shares rose by approximately 4%.

The media outlet notes that the move was the result of efforts by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who over the past year has invested billions of dollars and actively recruited leading researchers in an effort to catch up with competitors in Silicon Valley’s increasingly fierce AI “arms race.”

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The company said that the Muse Wonder model will soon power the Muse personal AI agent, initially for subscribers, while the more powerful Muse Wonder Full model is already available to users of the Muse Code tool, designed for writing software code with the help of AI.

“Fourteen months ago, we began a major rethinking of our AI efforts, and since then we have gone from upgrading our foundational technologies to expanding the boundaries of what is possible,” Meta said in a blog post.

The successful launch of the Muse personal AI agent last month could open a promising path for Meta to turn its significant AI investments into new sources of revenue through a subscription system, despite concerns about the privacy of users’ data.

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