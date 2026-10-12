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AI supports global economic growth but may transform 40% of jobs - IMF

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1866 views

AI may transform or eliminate 40% of jobs and reduce demand for newcomers. At the same time, it supports global growth at 3%.

AI supports global economic growth but may transform 40% of jobs - IMF

Artificial intelligence is supporting global economic growth, but at the same time it could change the nature of 40% of jobs worldwide and reduce demand for entry-level workers. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, said this during a speech in Bangkok, UNN reports, citing Reuters

Artificial intelligence — you can love it or hate it, but it is already here. It is precisely this shift into a higher gear that allows the global economy to grow at a rate of around 3% — despite the fact that we are being held back by the shock associated with disruptions in energy supplies

- Georgieva said .

Georgieva added that the artificial intelligence investment boom, which has already caused a "demand shock and an investment shock," could accelerate economic growth in developed Asian countries by 0.5–1.0%, and in developing Asian economies by 0.2–0.8%.

Bill Gates warned of the threat of AI capable of causing a billion deaths25.09.26, 23:25 • 12287 views

At the same time, she said, over time artificial intelligence could result in 40% of jobs being augmented with new functions, devalued or eliminated altogether.

"This is a technology that is fundamentally changing everything. It is completely changing the way we work and live," she said, noting that she now receives a 30-second message every day from an AI assistant about her schedule.

A previous study showed that 10% of jobs in the United States already required artificial intelligence skills.

Although the number of routine jobs is declining, the number of low-paid vacancies is increasing in two low-wage sectors: construction and data center operations.

It is noted that in July, the IMF forecast global economic growth of 3% in 2026. On Tuesday, the Fund will release an updated forecast.

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Olga Rozgon

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