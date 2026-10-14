$44.960.0750.240.07
ukenru
11:52 PM • 9066 views
A nighttime attack on Kyiv claimed the lives of two people and injured more than 20Video
09:48 PM • 14992 views
Attack on Kyiv: one dead, eight injured and fires in buildingsPhotoVideo
08:48 PM • 17384 views
The Russians struck Kyiv’s CHPP-4 with a ballistic missile; there was no warning from the partners, Zelenskyy said
08:23 PM • 17975 views
Ballistic attack on Kyiv: a missile struck a nine-story building
08:09 PM • 16120 views
Russia is considering a direct war with Europe by 2045 among the possible scenarios — intelligence
October 13, 07:02 PM • 25597 views
Ukraine will become an agricultural part of the EU under special conditions: Brussels outlines the future of grain exports
October 13, 06:29 PM • 43930 views
New potatoes have tripled in price over a week: what is happening to prices and does Ukraine face a shortage
October 13, 05:45 PM • 27922 views
The EU has officially opened two clusters in the negotiations on Ukraine's accession
October 13, 04:59 PM • 25713 views
In a number of Ukrainian regions, schedules will be in effect on October 14 — how long people will have to sit without electricity
October 13, 04:35 PM • 41052 views
Ukraine and NATO have developed AI models for predicting UAV attacks and planning artillery operations — what they can do
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
4m/s
83%
756mm
Popular news
Pre-orders for the shooter METRO 2039 have started — how much money should you set aside?October 13, 04:17 PM • 18452 views
The comedian from “League of Laughter,” Oleksandr “Venya” Venedchuk, has diedVideoOctober 13, 05:36 PM • 19957 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the employee reservation quotas for critical enterprisesOctober 13, 05:39 PM • 21673 views
Five countries allocate €4.1 million to Ukraine to support transport: how the funds will be spentOctober 13, 06:40 PM • 22317 views
"We lost our little daughter" — Iryna Fedyshyn's husband spoke about the family tragedyVideoOctober 13, 06:56 PM • 14111 views
Publications
Five countries allocate €4.1 million to Ukraine to support transport: how the funds will be spentOctober 13, 06:40 PM • 22364 views
New potatoes have tripled in price over a week: what is happening to prices and does Ukraine face a shortageOctober 13, 06:29 PM • 43930 views
Ukraine and NATO have developed AI models for predicting UAV attacks and planning artillery operations — what they can doOctober 13, 04:35 PM • 41052 views
How to prepare your body for winter: a dietitian explains what to change in your diet in autumn
Exclusive
October 13, 03:39 PM • 40330 views
Turning the clocks back to standard time: benefits, risks, and an unresolved futureOctober 13, 12:57 PM • 54078 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
António Costa
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"We lost our little daughter" — Iryna Fedyshyn's husband spoke about the family tragedyVideoOctober 13, 06:56 PM • 14162 views
The comedian from “League of Laughter,” Oleksandr “Venya” Venedchuk, has diedVideoOctober 13, 05:36 PM • 20010 views
Pre-orders for the shooter METRO 2039 have started — how much money should you set aside?October 13, 04:17 PM • 18501 views
The women's FC “Richmond” from the series “Ted Lasso” will appear in EA FC 27 — EA will renew its partnership with Warner Bros.VideoOctober 13, 02:41 PM • 24230 views
Netflix has decided to broadcast the FIFA World Cup in Europe — where it will show the matchesOctober 13, 02:12 PM • 25014 views
Actual
Heating
Shahed-136
Mikoyan MiG-29
Technology
Fox News

Artificial intelligence is beginning to argue with humans - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

GPT-5 is less likely to confirm users’ erroneous conclusions and dubious claims. The level of excessive agreement has fallen to less than 6%.

Artificial intelligence is beginning to argue with humans - media

OpenAI intends to make ChatGPT less prone to automatically agreeing with users. The chatbot should not only support interlocutors, but also point out mistakes, challenge questionable claims, and offer alternative viewpoints. PCWPlus.hu reports this, Ukrinform notes.

Details

It is noted that this concerns a problem known as "sycophancy," or excessive agreeableness on the part of artificial intelligence. In such cases, AI tailors its responses to a person’s expectations instead of objectively assessing the situation. As a result, the chatbot may confirm a user’s erroneous conclusions or support their opinion without sufficient grounds.

OpenAI’s own measurements show that GPT-5 has made significant progress in this area. In targeted tests, the rate of agreeable responses fell from 14.5 percent in GPT-4o to less than 6 percent. ... The number of cases of excessive agreement (with users — Ed.) fell by 69 percent for free users and by 75 percent for paid subscribers compared with the previous model

— the article says.

It is pointed out that these changes are particularly important for people who turn to artificial intelligence for advice on personal matters, help resolving conflicts, or emotional support.

Recall

The NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre presented two artificial-intelligence-based developments. The first forecasts enemy drone attacks, while the second helps plan one’s own artillery operations.

Leading AI companies are preparing for the possibility of artificial intelligence getting out of control — media10.10.26, 19:17 • 11077 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldTechnologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
OpenAI
ChatGPT