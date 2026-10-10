Leading AI companies are preparing for the possibility of artificial intelligence getting out of control — media

The heads of Anthropic, OpenAI and other companies in the artificial intelligence sector are discussing what actions to take in the event of a large-scale AI-related incident that could cause public backlash. Axios writes, reports UNN.

Details

The heads of Anthropic, OpenAI and other artificial intelligence companies are privately modeling scenarios of public and political revolt following a catastrophic AI-related event - the publication writes.

Officials envision a large-scale event, most likely a cyberattack, that would cut off access to financial services, the internet, or even electricity and water supplies.

The first example of significant real-world harm caused by dangerous AI would turn an already wary public even more strongly against the technology and its leaders, including Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, as well as President Trump for his unwillingness to regulate the sector - the publication adds.

When preparing for such scenarios, particular attention is paid to engagement with the U.S. Congress. Following the November 3 midterm elections, the Democrats' position in Congress could strengthen. Democrats support stricter AI regulation than Republicans.

Among the Democrats' more radical proposals are a ban on creating superintelligence and a suspension of the development of advanced AI models.

The idea of equipping advanced AI models with an emergency shutdown mechanism has the support of representatives of both parties. However, experts doubt that AI systems could be completely shut down in the event of an emergency.

Let us remind you

Artificial intelligence (AI) "could pose a threat to all humanity" without appropriate action. The heads of the largest AI companies issued this warning before the UN Security Council on Wednesday, September 23, speaking.