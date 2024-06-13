Eight EU countries propose to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats in Europe - Reuters

Several EU countries call for The European Union has called on the EU to ban Russian diplomats from traveling freely in the Schengen area. This was reported by Reuters.

According to the newspaper, the letter from 8 foreign ministers was received by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

The letter was signed by the foreign ministers of the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, and Romania.

The free movement of Russian diplomatic and service passport holders accredited in one host state throughout the Schengen area facilitates malicious activities - reads the letter dated June 11, .

The ministers said that intelligence, propaganda "or even the preparation of sabotage acts is the main workload for a large number of Russian 'diplomats' in the EU." The letter adds that while expulsions are important, the threat remains.

Poland will impose restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats in the country - Foreign Minister Sikorski

The authors of the letter believe that this measure will significantly narrow the operational space for Russian agents.

We believe that the EU should strictly adhere to the principle of reciprocity and limit the movement of members of Russian diplomatic missions and their families to the territory of the state of their accreditation - The Foreign Ministers of 8 EU countries are convinced.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh warned that the activities of the Russian agent network deployed throughout Europe pose a great threat to Poland.