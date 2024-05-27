Poland will impose restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats in the country - Foreign Minister Sikorski

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 13318 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 88578 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141795 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146732 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241443 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172356 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163991 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148087 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220692 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112979 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 45469 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 64384 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107976 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 35619 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 67686 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241443 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220692 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207148 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233147 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220223 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 13318 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17275 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23699 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107976 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111892 views
Actual
Poland will impose restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats in the country - Foreign Minister Sikorski

Poland will impose restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats in the country - Foreign Minister Sikorski

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19696 views

Poland will impose restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats, limiting them to the Mazovian Voivodeship, where Warsaw is located, and consuls to the respective provinces, citing evidence of the Russian state's involvement in subversive activities in Poland.

On April 1, restrictions will be imposed on the movement of Russian diplomats in Poland.  This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, writes Onet, reports UNN.

Details

Sikorski noted that Russian diplomats would be able to move only within the Mazovian province, in which Warsaw is located, and consuls would be allowed to stay only in the provinces where they work. 

The Russian Embassy will soon receive a note on this matter. Restrictions will apply to both the embassy and the consular staff of the Russian Federation in Poland

- emphasized Sikorsky.

He also called on other EU countries to join the restrictions.

Nine people arrested in Poland for sabotage in favor of Russia21.05.24, 00:49 • 25799 views

Addendum

The diplomat explained that Warsaw has evidence of the Russian state's involvement in sabotage in Poland. 

 I think this is a campaign that is being conducted throughout the European Union. We have arrested the person who almost carried out the sabotage, and we have additional suspects

- Polish Foreign Minister said. 

According to him, a few months ago, thanks to the cooperation of European special services , a sabotage in Poland was prevented. He also warned that 300-400 people are now being deliberately brought from Africa and Asia with Russian visas to Belarus. There they are trying to smuggle them into the EU. 

Recall

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh warned that the activities of the Russian agent networkdeployed throughout Europe pose a great threat to Poland.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
warsawWarsaw
wladyslaw-kosiniak-kamyszWładysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
aziiaAsia
africaAfrica
europeEurope
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising