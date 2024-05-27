Poland will impose restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats in the country - Foreign Minister Sikorski

On April 1, restrictions will be imposed on the movement of Russian diplomats in Poland. This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, writes Onet, reports UNN.

Details

Sikorski noted that Russian diplomats would be able to move only within the Mazovian province, in which Warsaw is located, and consuls would be allowed to stay only in the provinces where they work.

The Russian Embassy will soon receive a note on this matter. Restrictions will apply to both the embassy and the consular staff of the Russian Federation in Poland - emphasized Sikorsky.

He also called on other EU countries to join the restrictions.

Addendum

The diplomat explained that Warsaw has evidence of the Russian state's involvement in sabotage in Poland.

I think this is a campaign that is being conducted throughout the European Union. We have arrested the person who almost carried out the sabotage, and we have additional suspects - Polish Foreign Minister said.

According to him, a few months ago, thanks to the cooperation of European special services , a sabotage in Poland was prevented. He also warned that 300-400 people are now being deliberately brought from Africa and Asia with Russian visas to Belarus. There they are trying to smuggle them into the EU.

Recall

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh warned that the activities of the Russian agent networkdeployed throughout Europe pose a great threat to Poland.