During Russia's attack on Ukraine, 412 out of 450 drones and 38 out of 71 missiles, including all 'Zircon' type missiles, were neutralized.

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 71 missiles, including 4 Zircon-type and ballistic missiles, and 450 drones; 38 missiles, including all Zircon-type, and 412 drones were shot down or suppressed; information on 6 enemy missiles is being clarified, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 3 (from 18:00 on February 2), the enemy launched a combined attack on Ukraine using various types of air- and ground-launched missiles and attack UAVs. In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force recorded 521 air attack assets:

4 Zircon/Onyx missiles (launch area TOT AR Crimea);

32 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles (launch area – Bryansk region – Russia, TOT Crimea);

7 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles (from the airspace of Bryansk region – Russia);

28 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles (Caspian Sea, Kursk region – Russia);

450 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type attack UAVs and other types of drones from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, about 300 of them are "Shaheds".

The main directions of the attack are Kyiv region, Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Vinnytsia region, Odesa region - the report says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 450 targets – 38 missiles and 412 drones of various types: 4 Zircon/Onyx missiles; 11 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles; 3 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles; 20 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles; 412 attack UAVs of various types. Hits were recorded from 27 missiles and 31 attack UAVs at 27 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) UAVs at 17 locations. Information on 6 enemy missiles is being clarified - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.