During Russia's attack on Ukraine, 412 out of 450 drones and 38 out of 71 missiles, including all 'Zircon' type missiles, were neutralized.

$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
08:20 AM • 882 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM • 5074 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
05:28 AM • 12558 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 24408 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 34690 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 26399 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 38835 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 23234 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
February 2, 06:01 PM • 15734 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
February 2, 04:56 PM • 13396 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1.5m/s
70%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian army attacks Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and drones: residential areas and city center under attackFebruary 2, 11:13 PM • 15059 views
Sweden prepares powerful air defense package: Gripen fighters and long-range Meteor missiles for the Armed Forces of UkraineFebruary 2, 11:34 PM • 23419 views
"Energy truce" in action - Russia strikes infrastructure with missiles: "Zircon", "Kh-32" and "Iskander-M" used - monitorsFebruary 3, 12:29 AM • 17421 views
In Kharkiv, due to a massive attack on the energy system, the heating system is being drained in 820 buildingsFebruary 3, 01:43 AM • 21985 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to06:30 AM • 10221 views
Publications
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to06:30 AM • 10291 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 38837 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 26993 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM • 30524 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 87932 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Vitali Klitschko
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 16601 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 18230 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 18029 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 17088 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the InternetFebruary 2, 02:27 PM • 16744 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
9K720 Iskander

During Russia's attack on Ukraine, 412 out of 450 drones and 38 out of 71 missiles, including all 'Zircon' type missiles, were neutralized.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1290 views

Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine with 71 missiles and 450 drones. 38 missiles, including all 4 'Zircon' type missiles, and 412 drones were neutralized.

During Russia's attack on Ukraine, 412 out of 450 drones and 38 out of 71 missiles, including all 'Zircon' type missiles, were neutralized.

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 71 missiles, including 4 Zircon-type and ballistic missiles, and 450 drones; 38 missiles, including all Zircon-type, and 412 drones were shot down or suppressed; information on 6 enemy missiles is being clarified, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 3 (from 18:00 on February 2), the enemy launched a combined attack on Ukraine using various types of air- and ground-launched missiles and attack UAVs. In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force recorded 521 air attack assets:

  • 4 Zircon/Onyx missiles (launch area TOT AR Crimea);
    • 32 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles (launch area – Bryansk region – Russia, TOT Crimea);
      • 7 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles (from the airspace of Bryansk region – Russia);
        • 28 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles (Caspian Sea, Kursk region – Russia);
          • 450 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type attack UAVs and other types of drones from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, about 300 of them are "Shaheds".

            The main directions of the attack are Kyiv region, Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Vinnytsia region, Odesa region

            - the report says.

            The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

            According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 450 targets – 38 missiles and 412 drones of various types: 4 Zircon/Onyx missiles; 11 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles; 3 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles; 20 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles; 412 attack UAVs of various types. Hits were recorded from 27 missiles and 31 attack UAVs at 27 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) UAVs at 17 locations. Information on 6 enemy missiles is being clarified

            - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

            The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

            Julia Shramko

            War in Ukraine
            Air raid alert
            Martial law
            War in Ukraine
            Kh-101
            Bryansk Oblast
            Kursk Oblast
            Vinnytsia Oblast
            Kyiv Oblast
            Kharkiv Oblast
            Odesa Oblast
            Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
            Ukrainian Air Force
            Shahed-136
            9K720 Iskander
            S-300 missile system
            Crimea
            Ukraine