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Due to Russian attacks, parts of Kyiv and six regions without power; line to Zaporizhzhia NPP de-energized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1568 views

Due to the massive attack, consumers in Kyiv and six regions were left without power. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant switched to diesel generators for the 15th time this year.

Due to Russian attacks, parts of Kyiv and six regions without power; line to Zaporizhzhia NPP de-energized

Enemy attacks left parts of Kyiv and six regions without electricity, the Energy Ministry reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

During the night and in the morning, the enemy carried out another massive attack. As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy facilities, some consumers in the city of Kyiv and the Kyiv, Donetsk, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions were disconnected from the power supply. Emergency restoration work is already underway everywhere that security conditions currently permit. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power to all disconnected consumers as quickly as possible

- the Energy Ministry reported.

Due to a massive Russian attack, 40,000 homes in Kyiv are without power20.08.26, 09:00 • 1804 views

As noted, "during the air raid alert, a high-voltage line supplying the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was also disconnected. As a result, for the 15th time since the beginning of this year, the ZNPP switched to operation using diesel generators. The line will be inspected to identify the probable location of the damage as soon as security conditions permit."

The 27th blackout occurred at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Energoatom reports20.08.26, 08:16 • 2414 views

"The introduction of restrictions is not forecast today. Active electricity consumption should be shifted to daytime hours today—from 10:00 to 16:00," the statement said.

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption is in line with seasonal indicators. Today, August 20, as of 09:30, it was at the same level as the previous day—Wednesday. Yesterday, August 19, the daily peak in consumption was recorded in the evening. It was the same as the peak on the previous day—Tuesday, August 18.

Julia Shramko

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