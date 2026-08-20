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Due to a massive Russian attack, 40,000 homes in Kyiv are without power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3022 views

Following the massive Russian attack, parts of Kyiv were left without electricity. DTEK restored power to 50,000 families, while another 40,000 homes are still waiting.

Due to a massive Russian attack, 40,000 homes in Kyiv are without power

Power outages occurred in Kyiv as a result of a massive Russian attack, DTEK reported on Thursday, according to UNN.

Today, as a result of the enemy's massive attack, part of Kyiv was left without electricity. Energy workers managed to restore power to 50,000 households using backup schemes. Another approximately 40,000 homes are currently without electricity.

- DTEK reported.

As soon as the military and rescuers give permission, energy workers will begin repairing the damaged equipment, the company added.

Death toll in Kyiv from Russian attack rises to 1220.08.26, 08:20 • 17040 views

Julia Shramko

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