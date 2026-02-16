Due to enemy attacks and bad weather, power outages in nine regions, there are emergency shutdowns - Ministry of Energy

Due to enemy attacks, consumers in four regions are without power in the morning, and in seven regions due to bad weather, with emergency blackouts in some regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, consumers in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, and Odesa regions are without power in the morning. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Emergency restoration work has already begun everywhere where security conditions permit.

In most regions of the country, hourly blackouts are in effect, and power limitation schedules for enterprises. Emergency blackouts are also applied in some regions. A return to forecasted hourly schedules will occur immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilizes.

Due to difficult weather conditions, more than 178 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions remain without electricity. - the message says.

Repair crews of oblenergos are working around the clock to restore damaged lines.

In Ukraine, due to bad weather, there have already been 377 road accidents, with short-term traffic complications across the country