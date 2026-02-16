$43.100.11
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
06:15 AM • 10934 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 20520 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 27196 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 54182 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 45884 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 36889 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 34287 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 73775 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 52709 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
Due to enemy attacks and bad weather, power outages in nine regions, there are emergency shutdowns - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

As of morning, consumers in four regions are without power due to enemy attacks, and in seven regions due to bad weather. Emergency shutdowns have been implemented in some regions.

Due to enemy attacks and bad weather, power outages in nine regions, there are emergency shutdowns - Ministry of Energy

Due to enemy attacks, consumers in four regions are without power in the morning, and in seven regions due to bad weather, with emergency blackouts in some regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, consumers in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, and Odesa regions are without power in the morning.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Emergency restoration work has already begun everywhere where security conditions permit.

In most regions of the country, hourly blackouts are in effect, and power limitation schedules for enterprises. Emergency blackouts are also applied in some regions. A return to forecasted hourly schedules will occur immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilizes.

Due to difficult weather conditions, more than 178 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions remain without electricity.

- the message says.

Repair crews of oblenergos are working around the clock to restore damaged lines.

In Ukraine, due to bad weather, there have already been 377 road accidents, with short-term traffic complications across the country16.02.26, 11:27 • 986 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast