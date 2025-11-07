ukenru
Drones paralyze operations at Sweden's second-largest airport

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

Flights at Sweden's Gothenburg Landvetter Airport were temporarily suspended due to the detection of drones in the airspace, leading to an investigation into possible sabotage. Air traffic was closed but resumed at 9:00 PM, and similar incidents have been recorded in other European countries.

Drones paralyze operations at Sweden's second-largest airport

Flights at Sweden's Gothenburg-Landvetter Airport were temporarily suspended due to drones detected in the airspace. The airport is the second busiest in the country after the capital's Arlanda. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters, Express.

One or more drones were spotted at Landvetter Airport

- said a representative of the civil aviation agency LFV.

According to a representative of the Swedish police, at 4:41 p.m., several people reported a possible drone sighting. Law enforcement officers went to the scene to collect data and verify these reports.

We have launched an investigation into alleged sabotage in aviation

- said a police representative.

Operator Swedavia confirmed that the airspace over Landvetter is closed and flights will remain suspended while the investigation is ongoing.

Due to the observation, air traffic was closed but resumed at 9:00 p.m.

Similar incidents have recently been recorded in other European countries. On Tuesday, airports and a military base in Belgium were temporarily closed due to the appearance of drones, and the country's defense minister called it a "coordinated attack."

In September, similar reports came from Denmark and Norway, where airports also had to suspend operations.

Some Western officials suggest that such incidents may be part of a hybrid war by Russia, but Moscow denies its involvement.

Recall

On Thursday, November 6, due to unknown drones in the Belgian capital, the airport's operations were paralyzed, which led to a delay in the flight of Saxony-Anhalt Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff. He was supposed to discuss gaps in the anti-drone defense system with Germany's permanent representative to NATO.

On Wednesday, November 5, Hanover Airport in Germany was forced to suspend operations for 45 minutes in the evening due to a drone detected nearby.

Vita Zelenetska

