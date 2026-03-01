Donetsk region under massive Russian fire, there are dead - National Police

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

On February 28, Russian troops launched 1,513 attacks on the front line and residential areas of Donetsk Oblast. Ten settlements came under fire, with civilians killed and wounded, and dozens of houses and infrastructure facilities damaged, UNN reports, citing information from the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

In particular, the cities of Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Mykolaivka, Sloviansk, as well as the settlements of Donetske, Raihorodok, Sukhanivka, and the village of Lvivka were shelled.

According to preliminary data, 79 civilian objects were destroyed due to the shelling, 60 of which were residential buildings.

In Kostiantynivka, Russians struck with artillery, killing a man. Two civilians were killed in the village of Donetske.

The enemy attacked Kramatorsk with four drones: two people were wounded, a gas station and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

Russian troops used six KAB-250 aerial bombs and an FPV drone against Druzhkivka. A civilian was wounded, five private houses, an outbuilding, and five civilian vehicles were damaged.

In Dobropillia, one person was wounded as a result of a KAB-250 hit.

In the village of Lvivka, a Lancet UAV hit a truck belonging to an express delivery service: there is one wounded, and the vehicle was destroyed.

The occupiers attacked Sloviansk with three KAB-250 bombs. As a result, 37 private houses and two cars were damaged.

The National Police also reported damage to an infrastructure facility in Mykolaivka and a private house in Raihorodok.

Based on the shelling incidents, the police and the SBU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the scale of Russian winter attacks on Ukraine. Over three months, the enemy used more than 14,670 guided aerial bombs, 738 missiles, and almost 19,000 attack drones.