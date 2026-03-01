$43.210.00
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 27624 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 39230 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 53638 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 60339 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 64867 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 49248 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 51450 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 52919 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 58674 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Donetsk region under massive Russian fire, there are dead - National Police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

On February 28, Russian troops launched 1513 attacks on 10 settlements in the Donetsk region, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries. 79 civilian objects were destroyed, including 60 residential buildings.

Donetsk region under massive Russian fire, there are dead - National Police
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

On February 28, Russian troops launched 1,513 attacks on the front line and residential areas of Donetsk Oblast. Ten settlements came under fire, with civilians killed and wounded, and dozens of houses and infrastructure facilities damaged, UNN reports, citing information from the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

In particular, the cities of Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Mykolaivka, Sloviansk, as well as the settlements of Donetske, Raihorodok, Sukhanivka, and the village of Lvivka were shelled.

According to preliminary data, 79 civilian objects were destroyed due to the shelling, 60 of which were residential buildings.

In Kostiantynivka, Russians struck with artillery, killing a man. Two civilians were killed in the village of Donetske.

The enemy attacked Kramatorsk with four drones: two people were wounded, a gas station and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

Russian troops used six KAB-250 aerial bombs and an FPV drone against Druzhkivka. A civilian was wounded, five private houses, an outbuilding, and five civilian vehicles were damaged.

In Dobropillia, one person was wounded as a result of a KAB-250 hit.

In the village of Lvivka, a Lancet UAV hit a truck belonging to an express delivery service: there is one wounded, and the vehicle was destroyed.

The occupiers attacked Sloviansk with three KAB-250 bombs. As a result, 37 private houses and two cars were damaged.

The National Police also reported damage to an infrastructure facility in Mykolaivka and a private house in Raihorodok.

Based on the shelling incidents, the police and the SBU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the scale of Russian winter attacks on Ukraine. Over three months, the enemy used more than 14,670 guided aerial bombs, 738 missiles, and almost 19,000 attack drones.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

