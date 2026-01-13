Dnipropetrovsk region suffered from a Russian attack on January 13: there are wounded and infrastructure damage

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Ukraine on the night of January 13: Dnipropetrovsk region was also affected by the attack. In Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykove districts, a woman and a man were injured - both were hospitalized. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

In the Zelenodolsk community of Kryvyi Rih district, infrastructure facilities and two private houses were damaged.

At the same time, in the Vasylkiv community of Synelnykove district, a fire broke out in a private house, and another one was damaged. Also, in the Solonyansky community of Dnipro district, a private house was damaged.

All fires have been extinguished. 45 rescuers and 13 units of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences - stated the State Emergency Service.

Recall

On the night of January 13, Russian occupiers again attacked DTEK's thermal power plant in Ukraine. This led to equipment damage.

At the same time, on January 13, Russians attacked a postal terminal in the suburbs of Kharkiv. There are dead and wounded.

The occupiers also attacked Odesa, as a result of which 5 people were injured. In addition, the enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region.