Dnipropetrovsk region suffered from a Russian attack on January 13: there are wounded and infrastructure damage

January 12, 07:13 PM • 18536 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 33292 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 24631 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 25785 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 40419 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 20852 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 21979 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 46758 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 40428 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 32008 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Popular news
Explosions in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked the outskirts of the regional center, a large number of enemy attack UAVs in the regionJanuary 12, 10:33 PM • 10835 views
Trump imposed 25% tariffs on all countries trading with IranJanuary 12, 11:04 PM • 7752 views
Night explosions in Kyiv: Russians attack the capital with ballistic missilesJanuary 12, 11:25 PM • 13513 views
Strikes on Kharkiv suburbs: death toll risesJanuary 13, 12:39 AM • 15222 views
Britain will not send troops to Ukraine without security guarantees - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces02:17 AM • 10629 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 40429 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 40454 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 46761 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 42822 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 47304 views
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 36824 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 32234 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 37842 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 39868 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 95957 views
Dnipropetrovsk region suffered from a Russian attack on January 13: there are wounded and infrastructure damage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

As a result of a massive strike on the Dnipropetrovsk region, a woman and a man were injured and hospitalized. Infrastructure facilities and private houses in Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykove districts were damaged.

Dnipropetrovsk region suffered from a Russian attack on January 13: there are wounded and infrastructure damage
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Ukraine on the night of January 13: Dnipropetrovsk region was also affected by the attack. In Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykove districts, a woman and a man were injured - both were hospitalized. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

In the Zelenodolsk community of Kryvyi Rih district, infrastructure facilities and two private houses were damaged.

At the same time, in the Vasylkiv community of Synelnykove district, a fire broke out in a private house, and another one was damaged. Also, in the Solonyansky community of Dnipro district, a private house was damaged.

All fires have been extinguished. 45 rescuers and 13 units of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences

 - stated the State Emergency Service.

Recall

On the night of January 13, Russian occupiers again attacked DTEK's thermal power plant in Ukraine. This led to equipment damage.

At the same time, on January 13, Russians attacked a postal terminal in the suburbs of Kharkiv. There are dead and wounded.

The occupiers also attacked Odesa, as a result of which 5 people were injured. In addition, the enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

