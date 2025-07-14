Details of the conversation with Trump and additional Patriot systems: Zelenskyy spoke with the NATO Secretary General

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. They discussed the details of cooperation between Europe and the United States to continue and strengthen support for Ukraine, UNN reports.

... a very good conversation, Mark informed about today's meeting in Washington with President Trump and about the details of cooperation between Europe and the United States to continue and strengthen support for Ukraine. - Zelenskyy reported.

The President noted that Kyiv appreciates the readiness to provide additional "Patriots," and for this, America, Germany, and Norway are already working together.

17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump

There will also be supplies of other weapons to protect the lives of our people and repel Russian assaults. It is important to increase pressure on Russia for peace and to save lives. Thank you, Mark! - Zelenskyy summarized.

Earlier

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with US President Donald Trump. They discussed the necessary means and solutions to provide more protection to people from Russian strikes and strengthen Ukraine's position, and also "agreed to call each other more often."

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he is "very unhappy" with Russia and announced very strict tariffs if there is no ceasefire agreement with Ukraine within 50 days.