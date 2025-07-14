$41.780.04
ukenru
"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
07:52 PM • 4602 views
"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
06:23 PM • 13008 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
04:21 PM • 23904 views
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
03:55 PM • 31235 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 29092 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 28698 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 28858 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM • 45583 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 42947 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM • 23581 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Details of the conversation with Trump and additional Patriot systems: Zelenskyy spoke with the NATO Secretary General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1026 views

President Zelenskyy held a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, discussing cooperation between Europe and the US to support Ukraine. They talked about supplying additional "Patriots" and other weapons, as well as increasing pressure on Russia.

Details of the conversation with Trump and additional Patriot systems: Zelenskyy spoke with the NATO Secretary General

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. They discussed the details of cooperation between Europe and the United States to continue and strengthen support for Ukraine, UNN reports.

... a very good conversation, Mark informed about today's meeting in Washington with President Trump and about the details of cooperation between Europe and the United States to continue and strengthen support for Ukraine.

- Zelenskyy reported.

The President noted that Kyiv appreciates the readiness to provide additional "Patriots," and for this, America, Germany, and Norway are already working together.

17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump14.07.25, 18:55 • 31134 views

There will also be supplies of other weapons to protect the lives of our people and repel Russian assaults. It is important to increase pressure on Russia for peace and to save lives. Thank you, Mark!

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Earlier

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with US President Donald Trump. They discussed the necessary means and solutions to provide more protection to people from Russian strikes and strengthen Ukraine's position, and also "agreed to call each other more often."

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he is "very unhappy" with Russia and announced very strict tariffs if there is no ceasefire agreement with Ukraine within 50 days.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Mark Rutte
NATO
Washington, D.C.
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Norway
Europe
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
