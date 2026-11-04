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Democrats lead Republicans in U.S. congressional elections: preliminary results

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2966 views

Democrats currently have more decided seats in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. The vote count is ongoing.

Democrats lead Republicans in U.S. congressional elections: preliminary results

In the United States, following the closure of polling stations in some states, the first results of the congressional midterm elections began to come in. According to preliminary data from The New York Times and ABC News, Democrats currently have more seats called in both chambers, UNN reports.

Details

According to ABC News, Democrats have secured 41 seats in the Senate, while Republicans have 31.

In the House of Representatives, according to preliminary tallies by The New York Times, Democrats have 22 seats, while Republicans have 11.

Why the Senate election results matter

The U.S. Senate participates in adopting federal laws and the national budget, confirms the nominations of ministers, ambassadors, and federal judges, including Supreme Court justices. The upper chamber of Congress also gives its consent to the ratification of international treaties and considers cases concerning the impeachment of the president.

There are 100 seats in the Senate in total. A majority usually requires 51 votes. At the same time, in the event of a 50–50 split, the deciding vote may be cast by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, who represents the Republican Party.

The figures cited do not indicate a final Democratic victory, as they also include the seats of senators whose terms do not end this year.

The results of the midterm elections will determine the balance of power in Congress and President Donald Trump's ability to implement his policies over the next two years. The vote count is ongoing.

The White House has prepared talking points in case Republicans fail in the U.S. congressional elections04.11.26, 03:05 • 940 views

Stepan Haftko

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