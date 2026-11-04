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The White House has prepared talking points in case Republicans fail in the U.S. congressional elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

The Trump administration circulated talking points for speeches in the event of disappointing midterm election results. The document criticizes Democrats and praises the president’s achievements.

The White House has prepared talking points in case Republicans fail in the U.S. congressional elections

The White House circulated among staff members of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump a document containing talking points for public appearances on the day of the midterm elections to Congress. It emphasizes the president’s campaign efforts and the achievements of his administration. Axios reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the document is intended to demonstrate that Trump did everything possible to support the Republican Party, even if the election results prove disappointing for it.

In particular, the talking points state that since the Republican convention in September, Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance have held more than 50 campaign rallies. They also claim that the Republicans’ position has improved compared with four weeks ago.

Democrats called “communists” and their candidates criticized

In the document, the administration credits itself with “the most successful results in two years in history,” citing achievements in the economy, immigration policy, and the fight against crime.

At the same time, the talking points refer to Democrats using the derogatory term “Democraps,” while portraying the election as a confrontation between “common sense and communists.”

The document also contains personal criticism of six Democratic Party candidates.

At the end, the authors urge the use of the slogan “Stop the communists and jihadists. GO VOTE.”

U.S. midterm elections — will Democrats be able to constrain Trump, and what does this mean for Ukraine?03.11.26, 16:07 • 29977 views

Stepan Haftko

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