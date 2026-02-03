$42.970.16
Darnytsia CHP suffered severe damage: Shmyhal on the consequences of Russia's night attack on Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

The Darnytsia CHP, which produced heat, was severely damaged by Russia's night attack. Restoration will take a significant amount of time, the situation in the energy system is difficult.

Darnytsia CHP suffered severe damage: Shmyhal on the consequences of Russia's night attack on Kyiv

Darnytska TPP, which was focused solely on producing heat for people, suffered severe damage as a result of Russia's night attack. As Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal reported, restoration work will take a significant amount of time, UNN reports.

We held a Staff meeting. We analyzed the consequences of one of the most massive missile attacks on Ukraine's energy system and outlined the necessary steps to restore light and heat to people. The enemy damaged generation facilities and main and distribution networks in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Odesa, Vinnytsia, and other regions 

- Shmyhal reported.

According to him, the situation in the energy system is difficult. Energy workers are applying emergency shutdown schedules. Additional generators are already being installed in critical areas.

Darnytska TPP, which was focused solely on producing heat for people, suffered severe damage. This is a war crime by Russia. We outlined a plan for restoration work. To be frank, it will take a significant amount of time. The Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Development, the city, communal and private enterprises are providing all assistance with equipment and specialists 

- added the minister. 

Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure03.02.26, 20:25 • 3458 views

In addition, Shmyhal also instructed to analyze all possible communal, private, and state-owned facilities in areas where people who have lost heat in their homes could temporarily stay.

Given the criticality of the situation, urgent measures to stabilize the system were discussed at the meeting. Currently, repair crews and equipment are being redistributed, and starting tomorrow, Ukrtransgaz forces will be involved in restoring heat mains. We are also working on options for connecting backup heat supply for houses that are in the zone of a long-term outage 

- summarized the minister.

Russia launched the most powerful attack on energy infrastructure since the beginning of the year - DTEK03.02.26, 12:59 • 2734 views

Antonina Tumanova

