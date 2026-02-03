Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects a reaction from the United States of America to Russian strikes, as Russia responded to America's request to stop strikes with a record number of ballistic missiles, UNN reports.

We are awaiting a reaction from the United States of America to the Russian strikes. It was America's proposal to cease strikes on energy infrastructure during diplomacy and such cold winter weather. There was a personal request from the President of the United States. We see that Russia responded to this request with a record number of ballistic missiles. Less than four days have passed since the week Russia was asked about. This speaks to everything else Russia promises or may yet promise. If their word is not kept now, what can we expect next? - Zelenskyy said during a video address.

The President of Ukraine noted that the Russians "lied before this war, and Russia started a full-scale war, trying to deceive everyone around about its intentions and about Ukraine, and now - even in such details, in such agreements with America - again Russian deception."

They are incorrigible in Moscow. And they want to take advantage of the cold, because they cannot conquer us, Ukraine, with their assaults. Russia's bet on war must receive a response from the world. - summarized the Head of State.

