06:25 PM • 438 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
04:50 PM • 5866 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
04:41 PM • 9104 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
04:33 PM • 7368 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 16885 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 24562 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 15567 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 23581 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM • 33787 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
February 3, 08:20 AM • 31600 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

President Zelenskyy states that Ukraine awaits the US reaction to Russian strikes. Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to America's request to cease attacks.

Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects a reaction from the United States of America to Russian strikes, as Russia responded to America's request to stop strikes with a record number of ballistic missiles, UNN reports.

We are awaiting a reaction from the United States of America to the Russian strikes. It was America's proposal to cease strikes on energy infrastructure during diplomacy and such cold winter weather. There was a personal request from the President of the United States. We see that Russia responded to this request with a record number of ballistic missiles. Less than four days have passed since the week Russia was asked about. This speaks to everything else Russia promises or may yet promise. If their word is not kept now, what can we expect next?

- Zelenskyy said during a video address.

Zelenskyy reported a record ballistic missile strike and discussed strengthening air defense with the NATO Secretary General03.02.26, 16:02 • 1884 views

The President of Ukraine noted that the Russians "lied before this war, and Russia started a full-scale war, trying to deceive everyone around about its intentions and about Ukraine, and now - even in such details, in such agreements with America - again Russian deception."

They are incorrigible in Moscow. And they want to take advantage of the cold, because they cannot conquer us, Ukraine, with their assaults. Russia's bet on war must receive a response from the world.

- summarized the Head of State.

Either they have 4-day weeks, or it's a bet on war: Zelenskyy on Russia's broken promise regarding energy strikes03.02.26, 15:41 • 1964 views

Antonina Tumanova

