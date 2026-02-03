Zelenskyy reported a record ballistic missile strike and discussed strengthening air defense with the NATO Secretary General

$42.970.16
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 10894 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
11:19 AM • 6832 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
09:22 AM • 16783 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 28501 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 28946 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
February 3, 07:02 AM • 26953 views
Russia attacked CHPPs and TPPs at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
February 3, 05:28 AM • 28760 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 33967 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 43310 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
Popular news
AFU eliminated 760 occupiers and over 50 artillery systems within a dayPhotoFebruary 3, 04:49 AM • 16061 views
In Zaporizhzhia region, occupiers conducted mass inspections and interrogations of their own employees due to data leaksFebruary 3, 05:15 AM • 9596 views
Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia: critical infrastructure was hit and power outages occurredFebruary 3, 06:15 AM • 14756 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 47375 views
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy09:06 AM • 23112 views
Publications
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 47639 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 60784 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 45949 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM • 49514 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 129379 views
UNN Lite
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhoto11:58 AM • 4146 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 26646 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 27382 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 26699 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 25272 views
Zelenskyy reported a record ballistic missile strike and discussed strengthening air defense with the NATO Secretary General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

President Zelenskyy announced a record Russian missile attack using ballistic missiles. He discussed with NATO Secretary General Rutte the need for prompt delivery of missiles for Patriot systems.

Zelenskyy reported a record ballistic missile strike and discussed strengthening air defense with the NATO Secretary General

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia carried out a record-breaking missile attack using ballistic weapons, and also discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the need for prompt delivery of missiles for Patriot systems. The head of state announced this, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the president, the NATO Secretary General's visit to Ukraine took place at a difficult moment, when Russia once again ignored the American side's efforts to de-escalate.

It is important that the NATO Secretary General is with us in Ukraine at such a harsh moment of this war, when the Russians once again disregarded the efforts of the American side

- Zelenskyy noted.

He reported that today's attack was a record in terms of the number of ballistic missiles used.

There were 28 cruise missiles, as well as 43 other types of missiles that hit targets along a ballistic trajectory and can only be shot down by Patriot systems. This means that missiles for these systems are needed and that delivery must be prompt

- the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy noted that these issues were discussed in detail during negotiations with Mark Rutte and expressed hope for the implementation of the reached agreements.

Recall

On Tuesday, February 3, in the afternoon, as a result of a Russian UAV attack on the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv, apartments in a high-rise building caught fire. Two people were injured and are receiving medical assistance.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

