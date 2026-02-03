Zelenskyy reported a record ballistic missile strike and discussed strengthening air defense with the NATO Secretary General
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy announced a record Russian missile attack using ballistic missiles. He discussed with NATO Secretary General Rutte the need for prompt delivery of missiles for Patriot systems.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia carried out a record-breaking missile attack using ballistic weapons, and also discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the need for prompt delivery of missiles for Patriot systems. The head of state announced this, as reported by UNN.
Details
According to the president, the NATO Secretary General's visit to Ukraine took place at a difficult moment, when Russia once again ignored the American side's efforts to de-escalate.
It is important that the NATO Secretary General is with us in Ukraine at such a harsh moment of this war, when the Russians once again disregarded the efforts of the American side
He reported that today's attack was a record in terms of the number of ballistic missiles used.
There were 28 cruise missiles, as well as 43 other types of missiles that hit targets along a ballistic trajectory and can only be shot down by Patriot systems. This means that missiles for these systems are needed and that delivery must be prompt
Zelenskyy noted that these issues were discussed in detail during negotiations with Mark Rutte and expressed hope for the implementation of the reached agreements.
Recall
On Tuesday, February 3, in the afternoon, as a result of a Russian UAV attack on the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv, apartments in a high-rise building caught fire. Two people were injured and are receiving medical assistance.