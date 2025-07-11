"Cynicism in action": Russian occupiers attacked a garbage truck in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, video

Russian occupiers struck a garbage truck in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Peaceful people were doing their daily work, supporting life in a city that has long lived under enemy shelling. And it was this garbage truck that was hit by a Russian shell — reported the State Emergency Service.

The service also published a corresponding video.

This is what cynicism in action looks like. This is what the true face of Russian aggression looks like: shelling of schools, markets, hospitals, and... garbage trucks — added the State Emergency Service.

At the same time, the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast reported that over the past day, Russians launched 3387 strikes along the front line and residential areas. 22 settlements were under fire: seven people were killed, and nine were injured. 61 civilian objects were destroyed, including 31 residential buildings.

The occupiers used KAB-250 bombs, FPV drones, and artillery.

Recall

As a result of the enemy attack on July 11 on the Stepnohirsk community of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 58-year-old man was killed. His body was found after the strike on a residential area.

UNN also reported that on July 11, Russian occupiers killed a resident of Kherson. They attacked him with a kamikaze drone. The man was riding a bicycle in the Dniprovskyi district of the city: the strike caused injuries incompatible with life.

In addition, on July 11, Russians shelled a healthcare facility in Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast. The building of the facility was damaged, and a patient and two employees were injured – they sustained blast and shrapnel wounds.

At the same time, the Air Defense Forces shot down an enemy drone in the sky over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.