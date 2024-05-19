Callas: Putin is trying to use the threat of mass migration as a weapon

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM

Callas: Putin is trying to use the threat of mass migration as a weapon

Callas: Putin is trying to use the threat of mass migration as a weapon

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 99033 views

Russian President Vladimir Putin is using the threat of mass migration from Ukraine as a weapon to divide and weaken European unity in supporting Ukraine against Russian invasion.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is trying to use the threat of mass migration as a weapon" because he knows that this is a vulnerability in Europe, as Ukraine's supporters are trying to maintain unity to defeat Russia. She said this in a speech in Tallinn on May 17, describing the negative consequences of Ukraine's defeat for Europe, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

The goal is to make life in Ukraine unbearable and create migration pressure on Europe, that's what they are doing.The opponents know that migration is our vulnerability

- the official said.

According to Kallas, Putin is using the threat of mass migration as a tactic to divide and weaken Europe, while Ukraine's supporters are trying to maintain unity to defeat Russia.

Our enemies know that migration is our vulnerability

- she added.

The official noted that Russia has already had experience in creating migration pressure, in particular through the escalation of conflicts in Syria and Africa, where Wagner's group was involved:

They push migrants across the border and create problems for Europeans, they use it as a weapon, because if you respect human rights, you have to accept these people.

The official pointed out that far-right forces in Europe are also actively using this situation to their advantage. Kallas also noted that the situation on the Ukrainian front is "very serious" due to delays in the supply of weapons.

The problem is that our promises do not save lives

- she said.

Prior to Kallas' speech, former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves suggested that "if Russia invades Ukraine, about 30 million Ukrainians may want to flee.

Speaking in the US Congress, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European and NATO Policy Michael Ryan predicted that in case of Ukraine's defeat, the number of migrants could range from 5 to 15 million, as reported by Voice of America. Kallas also noted that some European countries "still do not realize and do not recognize the risk that Ukraine's defeat will endanger the whole of Europe.

She also added that she fears the mistake of the late 1930s, when related conflicts were treated as separate events:

The lesson of 1938 and 1939 is that if aggression is allowed somewhere, it will be used elsewhere. The defeat of Ukraine is something that all aggressors will learn from. They will learn that in 2024 you can simply colonize another country and nothing will happen to you.

Recall

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba blamed Ukraine's recent failures on the battlefield on "everyone who is not doing enough,"admitting that the current situation is "difficult" due to insufficient military aid, which has to be compensated for by the heroism and sacrifice of its soldiers.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

PoliticsNews of the World
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
hardianThe Guardian
voice-of-americaVoice of America
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
natoNATO
syriaSyria
africaAfrica
europeEurope
united-statesUnited States
tallinnTallinn
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

